U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Attorney General Pam Bondi. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Donald Trump Signs Epstein Files Bill

After finally being sworn in, Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) became the 218th signatory of the bipartisan discharge petition demanding the Justice Department release the Epstein files. Speaker Mike Johnson then scheduled a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act for Tuesday of this week. With reporting suggesting that dozens of Republican members intended to join Democrats in supporting the bill, Donald Trump pulled an about-face and issued a statement via social media urging all Republicans to vote in favor of it.

On Tuesday, the House voted overwhelmingly in favor of the bill, with the only no vote from Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), a Trump loyalist. After the House passed the bill, Speaker Mike Johnson suggested the bill needed to be amended before the U.S. Senate voted on it. But in a surprise move, that same evening, the U.S. Senate passed the bill by unanimous consent, sending the bill to Trump’s desk. He quietly signed the bill on Wednesday, giving the Justice Department 30 days to release its trove of Epstein files. Some observers are concerned Bondi will use newly launched investigations into Democrats featured in some Epstein emails as an excuse not to release the files because they are now part of a federal investigation.