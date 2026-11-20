Alaska Democratic Senate-elect, former Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) speaks during a midterm election night watch party. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

Mary Peltola Declared The Winner in Alaska Senate Race

On Wednesday, The AP called the Alaska Senate race for Democrat Mary Peltola, who inched over the 50% threshold and won the race outright 50.1%-45.8% with 99% of precincts reporting. Peltola is the Democrats’ 9th Senate pick-up of the 2026 election cycle, giving the incoming Senate a 56-44 Democratic majority. She will also make history as the first Alaska Native to serve in the U.S. Senate.

By achieving an outright majority of the vote, Peltola avoided a second round vote count in the instant runoff voting state. Her margin of victory was also well over the vote share of Daniel J. Sullivan, who received only 1.7% of the vote. The Department of Justice (DOJ) had filed a lawsuit ahead of Election Day at Donald Trump’s direction in an attempt to pre-emptively block certification of Peltola’s win if her margin of victory over incumbent Senator Daniel S. Sullivan was less than the vote share of the other Dan Sullivan. On Thursday, the DOJ moved to drop that lawsuit. Peltola reacted to the filing, saying, “Now that the election is over and the voters sent a very clear message about the direction they want our state to go in, I’m eager to move forward and get to work on behalf of all Alaskans.”

Democrats’ Leadership Wrangling: Jeffries Nominated Overwhelmingly, Van Hollen Gains Support

On Wednesday, in a vote of 251-11, House Democrats overwhelmingly nominated Hakeem Jeffries to be the next Speaker of the House. While the vote was by secret ballot, most of the hold-outs have come forward, including progressive incoming Reps-elect Darializa Avila Chevalier, Adam Hamawy, Frederick Haynes, Melat Kiros, Donavan McKinney, Chris Rabb and Claire Valdez.