From left, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images.

House Oversight Committee Releases Epstein Documents

On Wednesday, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released never-before-seen emails from the Jeffrey Epstein estate that mention Donald Trump. In one, Epstein told his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, that Trump “spent hours” at Epstein’s house with one of his victims. In another, Epstein told journalist Michael Wolff, “of course [Trump] knew about the girls.” And in a 2017 message to Larry Summers, Epstein wrote, “I have met some very bad people, none as bad as Trump.” In response, on Wednesday afternoon, House Oversight Republicans released over 20,000 additional documents, including court records, financial documents, books, text messages and emails. According to NPR, those documents contained at least 1,000 references to Trump.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed the emails “prove absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong.” But in a statement, Oversight Ranking Member Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said, “The more Donald Trump tries to cover up the Epstein files, the more we uncover. These latest emails and correspondence raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the President.”