U.S. Sen.-elect Scott Colom (D-MS) speaks during a victory rally at Tougaloo College on November 11, 2026 in Tougaloo, Mississippi. Photo by BRANDON BELL/Getty Images

Scott Colom Declared Winner in Mississippi Senate Race

On Wednesday evening, eight days after the historic 2026 midterms, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) conceded defeat to Democrat Scott Colom in Mississippi’s U.S. Senate race. With 99% precincts reporting, Colom leads Hyde-Smith 49.3%-48.6%. With his victory, Colom becomes Mississippi’s first Black U.S. Senator since 1881 and Democrats’ eighth Senate flip of the 2026 cycle. In his victory speech Wednesday night, Colom credited Mississippi’s civil rights heroes Medgar Evers, Fannie Lou Hamer and Frank Figgers, and said, “All I did was have the courage to imagine a night like this. I had the courage to believe in Mississippi. I had the courage to understand that we can show the country that Mississippi matters.”

Colom’s victory had some karmic irony. In 2023, President Joe Biden nominated Colom to be U.S. District Court Judge for the Northern District of Mississippi. At the time, Hyde-Smith blocked Colom’s nomination, citing his position on trans rights. Colom has credited Hyde-Smith’s move to block his nomination as a reason he ran for her seat in the first place.

Also this week, the vote count in the Alaska Senate race has added to Democrat Mary Peltola’s lead. She now has more than 49% of the vote, close to achieving the 50% vote threshold for an outright victory without the need to proceed to a ranked choice vote count. The race is the final U.S. Senate race left to be called. If Peltola wins, she would become Democrats’ ninth Senate seat flip and would give them a 56-44 majority.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Affair with Alleged Chinese Spy

On Thursday, Jensen Huang resigned as President and CEO of California-based chip giant Nvidia amid news of extra-marital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.