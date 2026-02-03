The Big Picture

The Big Picture

User's avatar
Susan's avatar
Susan
14h

As long as protesters continue to video what's truly happening on the ground the white house won't be able to spin their own narrative and have it be believed.

Wis's avatar
Wis
13h

What freaks me out is how many maga cretins LIKE to see the suffering!! The NYT posted a story about an activist arrested alongside Lemon - they showed an AI image of her broken and bawling as she was being led by ICE - the doctored photo was what the White House released. (!!!!) The REAL picture was shown beside it, in which she looked determined, brave, stoic and solid. No emotional breakdown at all.

I can’t relate to trump altering the photo to appeal to his base by highlighting her (made up) suffering as his “victory”.

Sick.

