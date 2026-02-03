LEFT: Border czar Tom Homan. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images. RIGHT: U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

From a distance, the recent shake-up at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) looks like begrudging accountability. At least that’s the White House’s hope, and it’s how the mainstream press has been portraying it.

Seen from a distance, it has all the trappings of accountability. A second fatal shooting in Minneapolis sparks national outrage. The White House’s hasty and easily-disprovable denials, along with its initial refusals to investigate, deepen public distrust. Stephen Miller labels the victim a domestic terrorist and assassin. Donald Trump pushes out more disinformation, sounding combative.

Then Trump sees the polling and the public blowback, and he pulls back. He seeks an off-ramp, sidelining the Border Patrol’s reviled “commander at large,” Greg Bovino. In his place, he sends in “border czar” Tom Homan to “de-escalate” the situation. The press laps it up, concluding that the adults, at last, have arrived.

But seen up close, it looks a lot like an old familiar movie, one where we don’t see accountability playing out so much as rival factions jockeying for position.

When DHS Secretary Kristi Noem went before cameras to defend federal agents over Alex Pretti’s murder, she hoped to project confidence. Just as she’d done with Renee Good, Noem blamed the victim, insisting agents faced a deadly threat even as video evidence showed the opposite. Standing behind her was Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) Commissioner Rodney Scott, a career official with that agency. A tableau meant to signal unity.

But according to extensive reporting by The Atlantic, that unity was largely performative. Noem and Scott had barely communicated that day. Instead, Noem coordinated her response with the White House—apparently Stephen Miller—and officials inside Scott’s own agency, skirting the chain of command.

While Noem had hoped to convey a wall of official policy, the picture we were really looking at was more of a ceasefire. It hid the fact that there was a war raging inside DHS.

The White House cage match

Donald Trump has long employed internal conflict as a management style. “He certainly does love playing people against each other,” former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg told the New York Times in 2016. Nunberg was fired from the Trump campaign the year prior, after clashing frequently with then-campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski. (Keep Lewandowski in mind—he’s a factor in today’s infighting, too.)

In 2018, during his first term, Trump admitted that conflict was how he preferred to run the White House, even as threatened resignations of top advisers roiled Washington. “I like conflict, I like having two people with different points of view, and I certainly have that. And then I make a decision,” Trump told reporters. He added that he enjoys the spectacle. “I like watching it, I like seeing it, and I think it’s the best way to go.”

While this may be entertaining to Trump, in practice it has produced predictable chaos. Overlapping authority, blurred accountability, bitter turf wars—these are all hallmarks of Trump “governance.” And nowhere is that more evident lately than inside DHS, which is charged with enforcing the regime’s signature domestic issue of immigration enforcement.

Two camps, same goal

The press and the public should get one thing clear: There is no internal debate at DHS over mass deportation. Every official from Noem to Homan supports it. Homan’s arrival in Minneapolis therefore didn’t signal a shift in policy at all, only in optics and strategy—and in who gets the credit.

There are two general camps within DHS vying for control and Trump’s favor.

On one side there is Noem, who is backed by Lewandowski (with whom she is allegedly romantically involved). They are aligned with Deputy Chief of Staff and white nationalist Stephen Miller, the central force behind the mass deportation push. This camp prioritizes speed, spectacle and messaging. Miller issues arrest quotas while Noem spends tens of millions on showy advertising. To better serve her viral videos and ads, Noem favors highly visible, brutal operations inside blue urban centers such as Los Angeles, Portland, Chicago and now Minneapolis.

In the other camp are the “institutionalists,” the remnants of DHS’s traditional hierarchy. These include CBP veterans like Rodney Scott (the man standing behind Noem in that press conference) and Tom Homan, best known lately for accepting a bag containing $50,000 in cash during an FBI sting operation. These two are no less hard-line than Miller and Noem on mass deportation, but they favor conventional command structures, with Border Patrol at the border and ICE in the interior of the country. In the past, they have pursued enforcement that minimizes confrontation and chaos.

Homan, for example, testified before Congress, criticizing Democratic sanctuary cities that won’t share information on the release dates of immigrants who have committed crimes. Homan argued that if these cities would just cooperate with federal officials, that would lead to fewer home visits by ICE agents and fewer violent confrontations, allowing ICE to deport immigrants directly from prison. (That argument fell decidedly flat with Democratic urban leaders.)

Scott also matters here. A career Border Patrol officer, Scott rose through the ranks and previously served as that agency’s chief. He was later Senate-confirmed to lead the entire CBP, overseeing more than 60,000 personnel. In another administration, that resume might be praised. But in Trump’s DHS it’s a liability, especially as Noem sidelines experienced officials in favor of those who share her performative sensibilities.

Greg Bovino: Enforcement as theater

As the conflict escalated in Minneapolis, a familiar figure re-emerged: Greg Bovino.

Bovino is a senior Border Patrol official from California’s El Centro sector. As the “Commander at large” for the Border Patrol, last year Bovino became the public face of the regime’s urban immigration crackdowns. Observers believe the White House and DHS chose Bovino, who is often costumed in Nazi-style attire, precisely because of his aggressive rhetoric, militarized visuals and willingness to operate far outside traditional lanes.

Under Bovino’s watch, the Border Patrol deployed agents deep into U.S. cities. In one of the most infamous incidents, in early October of last year federal agents rappelled from a Black Hawk helicopter to raid a Chicago apartment building. That operation generated viral footage but few tangible results. Agents flooded hallways with weapons drawn, kicking in doors and detaining residents without clear explanations, including U.S. citizens and green card holders, while demanding to see their papers. Video footage and eyewitness accounts confirmed that families, including small children, were forced to wait for hours outside their homes while bystanders were swept up in an indiscriminate dragnet. The Department’s claims that it had nabbed several members of the Tren de Aragua gang were later disproven.

Civil rights lawyers pointed out that this was not targeted immigration enforcement but militarized spectacle. It generated dramatic footage but few meaningful arrests, while creating fear, mistrust and lingering questions about the legality of the tactics.

Career officials at DHS have privately questioned why agents were being used for what looked suspiciously like made-for-TV raids. Reporting by The Washington Post added some valuable context, contrasting ICE’s social media accounts from before to today’s propaganda-driven team:

For years, this ICE team had run like a routine government communications shop, dispensing public service announcements and news releases few Americans would see. But during President Donald Trump’s second term, ICE’s public affairs arm has rapidly transformed into an influencer-style media machine, churning out flashy videos of tactical operations and immigration raids. The internal communications reviewed by The Post show how the ICE team has coordinated with the White House, working to satisfy Trump aides’ demands to “flood the airwaves,” as one official urged in the messages, with brash content showing immigrants being chased, grabbed and detained.

Bovino fit well within this new mission. He didn’t just execute enforcement, he performed it, as if in a war zone instead of a U.S. city. That made him valuable to Noem and Trump—until he became radioactive from all the negative coverage.

After each of the two fatal shootings in Minneapolis, Bovino kicked into PR spin mode rather than wait for the facts to come in. He publicly amplified false claims about the deadly incidents, even though they were quickly and directly contradicted by video evidence. As Time magazine noted,

Following the fatal shooting of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three who was shot in her car by an ICE officer while attempting to leave a protest in Minneapolis earlier this month, Bovino said at a press conference that federal agents’ actions in the Administration’s immigration crackdown were “legal, ethical, and moral,” without directly referencing Good’s killing. And in the wake of the shooting of 37-year-old VA nurse Alex Pretti by federal agents over the weekend, Bovino claimed that Pretti, who was in possession of a licensed fire arm, “wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.” Multiple videos of the incident, however, show that Pretti was holding a cell phone before and during the confrontation with federal officers, and cannot be seen drawing or reaching for his weapon before he was pepper-sprayed, pinned down, and shot.

These transparently false denials fueled a wide public backlash. Now the same bravado, which won him praise from the White House and the online right, quickly became too toxic to sustain.

How the right-wing echo chamber drives policy—and vice-versa

Bovino’s rapid rise—and spectacular fall—makes sense within a phenomenon that affects the Trump regime: the media feedback loop. This is a White House that, due to the predilections of its chief occupant, is both terminally online and, as a consequence, addicted to attention grabbing moments.That can quickly drive decision-making and operations off a cliff.

Take DHS’s actions in Democratic strongholds like Chicago and Minneapolis. Highly visible raids generate positive conservative media coverage. Trump and Miller view the coverage with approval, reinforcing the desire for even greater pressure and more visible action. DHS leadership responds by staging ever more dramatic operations, driving more eyeballs and more engagement. Rinse, repeat.

Quiet, methodical enforcement, on the other hand, rarely makes cable news. Helicopters, tactical gear, busting down doors and frog-marching immigrants onto unmarked planes unfortunately do.

Under Noem, DHS leaned into this feedback loop. It has spent tens of millions on advertising and social-media promotion meant to project strength and white nationalist extremism. But some inside officials claim this has only served to amplify images of abuse and excess rather than deliver a message of law and order. The public now regularly sees masked agents pulling people from homes, deploying tear gas and pepper spray on peaceful protestors, taking children into custody, and accosting U.S. citizens in the streets and in their cars, all while refusing to abide by normal law enforcement rules and codes of conduct.

This has created significant tensions within DHS among those who still favor mission over optics and want to preserve the reputation of the department. As one veteran official put it: “Memes don’t win the media narrative. Professionalism does.”

The optics presidency

Even as veteran DHS officials grumbled, Trump made optics a top priority. And when those optics flipped, he moved quickly in response. He stripped Bovino of his national “general command” role and sent him back to El Centro. He removed Noem from the Minnesota chain of command, while Homan was installed to take over operations, reporting directly to Trump.

Once he arrived, Homan immediately drew a stark contrast with what he had seen happen under Bovino. “I didn’t come to Minnesota for photo ops or headlines,” Homan declared—a pointed contrast with what had come before.

This “reset” was fully intended to change those headlines and those optics. Homan wanted fewer viral clips of abuses, and he projected a softer public tone.

His problem, however, is that the fundamentals remain. Miller’s arrest quotas are still in place. Enforcement funding increases remain massive, with tens of billions in new money for ICE over the next few years. And DHS is quietly doubling the size of ICE, hiring thousands of new officers who will soon be deployable at scale.

Moreover, the rogue agents deployed to Minneapolis—those who enjoyed more or less free rein and zero accountability under Bovino—are still on the streets conducting roving patrols and arrests. That means their abuses are still being captured by ever more vigilant and organized anti-ICE citizen groups, which continue to show the world what is actually happening in the city.

The only way the “optics” will improve for the White House is if DHS begins to draw down its surge and leave the city. It doesn’t want to do that immediately, because it believes it will signal weakness. That means for the time being, the clashes, abuses and arrests will continue, and the chance for yet another death at the hands of ICE and CBP remains high.

While Noem may have suffered a setback as a direct result of her preference for performative enforcement, she remains head of the Department, at least for now. That means Rodney Scott’s authority is still shaky. As The Atlantic reported, internal attempts by Scott to reassert chain-of-command control and discipline were quickly neutralized by DHS and White House lawyers, underscoring how little has changed structurally within the department.

Exploiting divisions within DHS and its built-in self-destruction

The divisions between the “optics” and the “mission” camps within DHS haven’t been resolved by Minneapolis, even if Round One went to the “institutionalists.” The incentives that produced a choice like Bovino and a deadly operation like Metro Surge haven’t gone away, they’ve only gone quiet—especially as Congress debates whether to fund DHS at all going forward and under what conditions.

This latest experience offers some important lessons for anti-ICE forces. This is a White House that will always place optics over mission, at least until those optics turn decidedly negative. That means those resisting ICE on the ground in Minneapolis are on the right path. Baked into the need for DHS to produce optics, all to satisfy the sadism and cruelty of the right, are the seeds for some truly bad optics as far as the rest of the country is concerned.

That means citizen activists in Minneapolis, and other urban areas where ICE is later headed, should double down on their current tactics:

Continue to observe, record and amplify ICE abuses;

Disrupt ICE operations through peaceful actions such as whistleblowing, street protests and community organizing;

Uplift personal stories like those of Renee Good, Alex Pretti and Liam Ramos to put human faces to those abuses; and

Create villains out of the federal leadership on the ground.

Admittedly, this is no easy path. It means getting into the “good trouble” advised by the late Rep. John Lewis. It means innocent people placing themselves in harm’s way, just as Good and Pretti did simply by being at the scene and recording what they were seeing.

It also means local organizing and training for ICE encounters will be of paramount value and importance, just as they were during the Civil Rights protests 60 years ago. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. called this crucial step of civil disobedience one of “self-purification.” It refers to the need for activists to reject the urge to retaliate and to always embrace nonviolence. And that only comes with internal practice, role playing with others, and experience on the front lines.

So if it’s an optics war that the White House is determined to fight, it is an optics war it will get, wherever ICE and CBP may go. And just as we saw in Minneapolis, it’s a war the regime will ultimately lose, even if it comes with a terrible price.

