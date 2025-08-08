U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

RFK Jr. Cancels mRNA Research

On Tuesday, Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the cancellation of $500 million in funding for mRNA vaccine research. “We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted,” Kennedy said. But as Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told ABC News, mRNA is “an excellent technology. It saved millions of lives and did it in a remarkably safe manner."

While some research projects in their late stages will be allowed to conclude, Kennedy is cancelling 22 mRNA research grants, a move that even Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who is a physician, slammed as directly going against Donald Trump’s pledge to “Make America Healthy Again.” Cassidy posted on X, “It is unfortunate that the Secretary just canceled a half a billion worth of work, wasting the money which is already invested. He has also conceded to China an important technology needed to combat cancer and infectious disease.”