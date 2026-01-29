The Big Picture

Charles Bastille
6h

From a tactical standpoint — and I realize how cold that sounds — it was a mistake for the regime to follow up Chicago with Minneapolis. The two cities are on very friendly terms, at least in my experience from when I lived in Chicago and visited Minneapolis on multiple occasions, loving every minute of it. Word of Chicago's success spread quickly, and was followed up with even more powerful neighborhood reaction, combined with a pre-existing Minneapolis protest culture that, as you say, was revealed during the George Floyd incident.

The whistle thing started in L.A., I believe, then Chicago picked it up, and now Minneapolis has perfected the art of neighborhood "policing." The way they blow the whistles to overwhelm the senses of hapless ICE goons is amazing.

I tend to think that this is all very American, no matter what, but it is definitely very Midwest. Philadelphia would have probably come up with a fairly different, but also organic system.

The American refusal to bow down to a king is very old. Do these clowns really not realize that this resistance comes from deep inside almost every normal American not owned by the Trump crime family in some way?

Judy Shaffer
6h

Minneapolis citizens are quite simply INSPIRATIONAL - a model of grassroots community activism for us all.

