Larry Wegrzyn
5h

We have a Senate and House Judicial Committee that should be dealing with Trump, Bondi and Noem as they take bribes, break laws, ignore rights - but the leaders Graham and Jordan are a few of the 140 Insurrectionists that have no concern for law or the Constitution.

Other insurrectionists on the committees - Cruz, Hawley, Biggs, Cornyn, Grassley, Roy

It is so strange because many of these in Congress were in danger with the 1/6 attack and then they were quiet as the criminals were released, Inspector Generals fired (killing whistleblowing) and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act rescinded (making bribery legal).

Where are our Federalist Society Lawyers with ethics - waiting for bribes from Leonard Leo and Russ Vought?

We understand the strengths of fraternities - but Congress has to see they are next. All their past bills have no merit - they are not needed by Trump.

Yes - at what point do we admit that democracy has been destroyed ?

5h

It is about time these law breakers get their day in court to try and explain their actions. Lawlessness should not be allowed. No one is above the law.

