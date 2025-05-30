U.S. President Donald Trump departs after signing executive orders imposing tariffs on imported goods during a "Make America Wealthy Again" trade announcement event. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.

Tariffs ruled illegal

On Wednesday, the Court of International Trade dealt a major blow to Donald Trump’s tariff regime when they ruled that most of Donald Trump’s sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs are illegal. The Court concluded that Trump does not have the authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose sweeping tariffs unilaterally without Congress, and therefore reversed many of the most aggressive levies Trump imposed.

Trump immediately appealed the decision, and on Thursday, the U.S. Federal Court of Appeals paused the ruling, temporarily restoring Trump’s unilateral power to impose tariffs. Both sides are now required to submit written arguments on the issue by early next month.

Musk out

On Wednesday, after teasing his exit from Washington, D.C. last week, Elon Musk confirmed he officially ended his tenure as a “special government employee” in the Trump administration. Musk leaves in his wake an utterly failed “DOGE” effort, plummeting stock values for his businesses, and irreparable harm to his personal and business brands.

His exit came a day after Musk went on camera to slam Trump’s “Big Beautiful” budget bill, saying he was “disappointed” that it “increases the budget deficit” and “undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing.” Who wants to tell him Trump never cared about cutting spending (and that his relationship with Trump was always going to end this way?)

War on Harvard

In its latest legal defeat, after the Trump administration sent a letter to Harvard last week seeking to prohibit the university from enrolling foreign students, a federal judge in Boston moved to block the maneuver, at least for now.

The Trump administration tried to pull a fast one by allowing a 30-day window for Harvard to contest the revocation of its ability to enroll foreign students, but Judge Allison D. Burroughs wasn’t having it, confirming she would issue a preliminary injunction against the administration, giving foreign students at least temporary relief.