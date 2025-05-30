The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Gilbert's avatar
Scott Gilbert
3h

Musk isn't "out." He finished what he came to do:

Delete all of the findings and evidence, and destroy of all of the government agencies that were investigating his businesses.

Get himself billions of dollars in new government contracts.

Insert back doors and malware into government agencies computer systems, probably to drain their accounts.

Gain a copy of EVERYONE'S DATA EVERYTHING. He's got your name, address, social security numbers, your tax records, any credit cards you've used to pay your taxes, and any bank account number where you have government deposit payments or withdraw payments. Every. Fucking Thing.

Again, he's not "out" but Trump wants to make himself look better so Musk is now "out" but still has his old and new contracts. Finished.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Jane in NC's avatar
Jane in NC
3h

Given that 'early next month' is like next week, what's The Big Picture take on the US Federal Court of Appeals decision? I'm thinking they're going to go with the Constitution, rule that Trump exceeded his authority as president, and that tariff and taxing authority belong to congress.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture