LEFT: Attorney General Ken Paxton. Photo by Stewart F. House/Getty Images. RIGHT: Democratic Senate Candidate James Talarico. Photo by Danielle Villasana/Getty Images.

Ken Paxton Wins In Texas, Talarico Comes Out Swinging

On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won the state’s U.S. Senate primary run-off handily, besting Senator John Cornyn 64%-36%. The rout follows Donald Trump’s endorsement of Paxton just a week before the primary. Cornyn is the second sitting Republican Senator Trump has helped oust in as many weeks, following Senator Bill Cassidy’s (R-LA) loss in his primary to a Trump-endorsed opponent in Louisiana, securing Trump’s reputation as a kingmaker due to his loyal MAGA base.

With Paxton’s win, the U.S. Senate race in Texas is widely considered a toss-up and a top-tier pick-up opportunity for Democrats. In the wake of Paxton’s win, Democratic nominee James Talarico came out swinging, calling Paxton “the most corrupt politician in America” and framing the race as “The People vs. Ken Paxton.” Talarico also released Paxton’s mugshot and marked three years since the Texas legislature impeached and removed Paxton for corruption. In the 24 hours after Paxton’s win, Talarico reported having raised $3 million.

Alabama’s Racially Gerrymandered Congressional Map Blocked

Weeks after the Supreme Court’s Callais ruling paved the way for southern states to gerrymander out their Black majority congressional districts, a federal court has blocked Alabama from doing just that.