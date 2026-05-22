Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche testifies during a Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

Backlash Against Trump’s $1.776 “Anti-Weaponization” Slush Fund Grows

On Monday, Donald Trump’s Department of Justice announced a new “Anti-Weaponization Fund” of up to $1.776 billion intended to “provide a systematic process to hear and redress claims of others who suffered weaponization and lawfare.” The fund grew out of a settlement with the IRS, though it’s not officially a part of it, after Trump agreed to drop his $10 billion lawsuit against the agency related to the unauthorized release of his tax returns among many thousands of others. According to Reuters, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche also added a memorandum on Tuesday that “forever bars” the IRS from “pursuing any audits into past ​tax claims for President Donald Trump, his relatives ​and his companies.”

On Tuesday, appearing in front of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Blanche faced tough questioning about the fund. During his testimony, Blanche denied that the fund was created at Trump’s direction. He also refused to rule out money going to those who attacked police officers at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. In response to the announcement of the fund, former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Danniel Hodges, both of whom defended the Capitol on January 6, sued the DOJ to block the fund from issuing any payouts. In addition, Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) vowed to pursue legislative options to quash the fund. Republican Senators met with Blanche on Thursday, angrily demanding answers, leading Majority Leader Thune to adjourn the Senate early for the long weekend. Senator Mitch McConnell called the fund “utterly stupid” and “morally wrong.”

Senate Parliamentarian Nixes Trump’s $1 Billion Ballroom Security Overhaul

Donald Trump’s request for $1 billion in funding for a sweeping White House security plan, which includes $220 million to boost security at his proposed East Wing ballroom, was dealt a blow over the weekend when the Senate Parliamentarian ruled it could not be part of Republicans’ planned budget reconciliation bill.