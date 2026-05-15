US President Donald Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China on May 14, 2026. Photo by White House via X/Anadolu via Getty Images.

Donald Trump Goes To China

On Tuesday, Donald Trump flew to China with a delegation of manufacturing and tech CEOs including Elon Musk of Tesla, Tim Cook of Apple, and Jensen Huang of Nvidia for a leadership summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. During events in Beijing, Trump heaped praise on Xi as a “great leader” and “friend” and touted the popularity of Chinese restaurants in the U.S. President Xi spoke openly about the U.S. being a “declining nation,” which Trump took to Truth Social to explain as referring to the Biden administration.

Trump returned to the United States on Friday after claiming, “We’ve made some fantastic trade deals, good for both countries,” yet it remains unclear what deals were secured during the trip. On a Fox News appearance Thursday, Trump touted agreements for China to purchase soybeans and Boeing aircraft from the U.S. According to CNN, Trump said, “I sort of, I think it was a commitment. I mean, you know, it was sort of like a statement, but I think it was a commitment.” CNN reports that China has yet to confirm these purchases. Trump reportedly did not discuss tariffs during the trip.