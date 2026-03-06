US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Department of Homeland Security, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on March 3, 2026. Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images.

Noem Out At DHS

On Thursdsay, Donald Trump fired Kristi Noem as the Secretary of Homeland Security via Truth Social, announcing she would now be Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, Trump’s “new security initiative in the Western Hemisphere.” To take her place at DHS, Trump announced he would nominate Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma. This came after two days of grilling in front of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees earlier in the week where Noem received tough questions from both Democrats and Republicans.

On Wednesday, Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) asked Noem if she had had “sexual relations” with Corey Lewandowski, a longtime Trump aide who had served as a special advisor at DHS. An affair between them had been long rumored, despite their both being married with families. In her response, Noem did not deny such a relationship. On Friday it was announced that Lewandowsky was also let go from DHS. During her Senate hearing on Tuesday, Noem was questioned about an elaborate ad campaign she launched for Trump’s mass deportation program. The campaign, which reportedly cost tax payers more than $200 million, largely featured Noem. During her hearing, Noem claimed she had been tasked with producing the ads by Trump himself, which Trump later denied. It was reported that this enraged Trump and was the real reason she was let go.