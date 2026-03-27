U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. John Thune (R-SD) (C) speaks as (L-R) Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) listen during a news briefing. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Senate Republicans Cave On DHS Funding

As the DHS shutdown continued into its sixth week, on Monday, Donald Trump deployed ICE agents to airports around the country. The stated purpose was to assist TSA agents, who have gone unpaid for weeks due to the shutdown, causing a record number of agents to call out from work. This has caused growing anger among travelers, whose videos of hours-long TSA lines went viral. Democrats have repeatedly offered to fund TSA, which Republicans have continued to oppose.

But Thursday night, in a surprise move, Senate Republicans caved and voted by unanimous consent to fund all of DHS except ICE and Border Patrol. This move came hours after Trump wrote on Truth Social that he would “sign an order instructing the Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, to immediately pay our TSA Agents in order to address this Emergency Situation.” In response, Senator Chuck Schumer said in a statement, “This could have been accomplished weeks ago if Republicans hadn’t stood in the way. Democrats held firm in our opposition that Donald Trump’s rogue and deadly, deadly militia should not get more funding without serious reforms, and we will continue to fight for those reforms. I’m very proud of our Democratic caucus. Throughout it all Senate Democrats stood united. No wavering, no backing down. We held the line.” On Friday afternoon, House leadership signaled they would oppose the Senate bill, potentially extending the shutdown.