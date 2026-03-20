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Iran Attacks Key Qatar Gas Facility

On Wednesday, Israel launched an assault on Iran’s South Pars gas field, an attack Donald Trump claimed to have had “nothing to do” with. In retaliation, Iran attacked Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, which Reuters describes as “an energy-industry hub” that “hosts several international ​companies including Shell.” It is home to the largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in the world. Qatar denounced the attack, saying it marked a “dangerous escalation, flagrant violation of state sovereignty, and a direct threat to its national security and regional stability.” By Thursday, all fires at Ras Laffan had been contained and no casualties were reported. But the attack, according to Al Jazeera, “will cut an estimated 17% of the country’s Liquefied Natural Gas export capacity for up to 5 years.”

Trump issued a warning to Iran on Truth Social on Wednesday, claiming the South Pars gas field would be destroyed if they continue attacks on Ras Laffan. He wrote, “NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar – In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before.”