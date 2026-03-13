US President Donald Trump and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (L). Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images.

Pentagon Confirms U.S. Struck Iranian School

The Pentagon’s ongoing investigation into the strike on a girls’ school in Minab, Iran on the opening day of the war confirms initial reports that the United States was responsible for the attack. According to The New York Times, “The Feb. 28 strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school building was the result of a targeting mistake by the U.S. military, which was conducting strikes on an adjacent Iranian base of which the school building was formerly a part…Officers at U.S. Central Command created the target coordinates for the strike using outdated data provided by the Defense Intelligence Agency.” According to CNN, at least 168 children and 14 teachers were killed in the strike.

When initially asked about reporting that the U.S. was responsible for the attack, Donald Trump asserted without evidence that he believed Iran struck the school itself, even though American Tomahawk missiles were used in the strike. Earlier this week, New York Times reporter Shawn McCreesh confronted Trump on his claim, “You just suggested that Iran somehow got its hands on a Tomahawk and bombed its own elementary school on the first day of the war. But you’re the only person in your government saying this. Even your defense secretary wouldn’t say that when he was asked standing over your shoulder on your plane on Saturday. Why are you the only person saying this?” Trump responded, “Because I just don’t know enough about it.” He added, “I think it’s something that I was told is under investigation, but Tomahawks are used by others…But I will certainly, whatever the report shows. I’m willing to live with that report.”

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