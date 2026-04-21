Peter Magyar, lead candidate of the Tisza party, speaks to the media. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images.

Affordability. That was what Zohran Mamdani’s campaign for mayor of New York City was laser-focused on, if you ask most people. All throughout his campaign, Mamdani skillfully redirected any question back to the struggle of working-class New Yorkers to afford to live in the city they helped build.

But a more careful review of his messaging reveals that there was more to it. Mamdani also deftly linked the affordability crisis to the issue of corruption by the wealthy and powerful.

Most Democrats will talk about the need to bring down costs and then separately rail against the blatant corruption of the Trump administration. But they will almost always fail to draw the clear connection between the two. Maybe they don’t want to anger their own wealthy donors. Or perhaps their consultants only see the issues as separate questions in a poll they’re testing, rather than two sides of the very same coin.

Mamdani made it clear to New Yorkers that prices are high because the system is rigged against them by the wealthy and well-connected elites, including then-Mayor Eric Adams and his corrupt administration; former Governor Andrew Cuomo and his billionaire backers; and Donald Trump and his tainted DoJ. The economic pain isn’t incidental — it’s by design.

As it turns out, this was also precisely the winning message that Peter Magyar, Hungary’s Prime Minister-elect, used to oust Viktor Orban’s ruling party in Magyar’s overwhelming victory on April 12.

As good government champion Norm Eisen recently laid out to Dalia Lithwick at Slate about Magyar’s success in Hungary,

“He connected the cost of living with the corruption. He made a deal with the right, left, and center in Hungary, and he was ruthless, and rigorous, and disciplined in making this commitment. Essentially he said: I’m gonna stop the stealing. They are stealing from you and making everything more expensive. I’m going to bring costs down, and that includes better government services. It was a very simple message.”

Now, heading into the November elections here in the U.S., Eisen sees this as the model for Democrats to run on to win back Congress, and ultimately, the White House in 2028.

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The Challenge of 2024

In the wake of the 2024 presidential election, many analysts criticized Kamala Harris for trying to use a “threat to democracy” argument to undermine Donald Trump. With hindsight, we now know she wasn’t wrong. Her warnings about Trump’s authoritarian ambitions have largely borne out.

But the argument didn’t connect with voters. The problem was that Harris didn’t make clear how protecting democracy would actually impact people’s everyday lives.

Harris’s hands were tied, of course. She couldn’t very well rail against the corruption of the governing elites while she was the face of the administration in power. In fact, Trump succeeded in large part in 2024 by making the case that she and Joe Biden were directly responsible for Americans’ higher costs.

As Trump summarized his 2024 argument during a speech last January:

”For many years, a radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens, while the pillars of our society lay broken and seemingly in complete disrepair.”

Mamdani squares the circle

For Mamdani in last year’s New York City mayoral race, that connection was much easier to make. After all, Eric Adams was indicted in September 2024 for “[abusing] his position as this City’s highest elected official to take bribes and solicit illegal campaign contributions.”

So, when Mamdani pledged to “freeze the rent” for everyday New Yorkers from day one of his campaign, it was an effective message not only because it promised to lower costs for New Yorkers. It was because Mayor Eric Adams had raised the rents of the 2.5 million New Yorkers who live in rent-stablized apartments by 9% in his time in office. Why? It’s what Mamdani called the “pay-to-play” system of politics that rewarded Adams’ wealthy donors, in this case, the landlords, and screwed over the little guy.

In a video to her Instagram followers last August, Senator Elizabeth Warren made this very point.

“You know who hates freezing the rent? Real estate moguls. Some of the people hosting the big ticket fundraisers for Eric Adams. And you know who doesn’t like paying their fair share in taxes? The Wall St. billionaires bankrolling Andrew Cuomo’s campaign. The reality is the wealthy and well connected like having a politician in office that’s in their pocket.”

Mamdani railed against the system every chance he got. Last August, when a top Adams aide, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, was indicted in a wide-reaching influence peddling scheme, Mamdani went on NY1 to respond to the indictment:

“If you look at DA Alvin Bragg’s case, he lays out very clearly that this is a city for sale. And it’s the same city that New Yorkers can’t afford, and yet we see Adams’ closest advisors making more than $100,000 off of that same place.”

As Mamdani told Current Affairs,

“[Adams] is someone who ran on a promise to fight for the working class of New York City. But in office, he has used almost every opportunity to exacerbate the cost of living crisis that is pushing those very working-class New Yorkers out of the city that they call home.”

So while Zohran may not have used the term “democracy,” that is precisely what his fight against the corrupt elites to make life more affordable for everyday New Yorkers was really about.

As Warren made clear in her video,

“Look, these guys are in on it too. But we don’t have to accept a corrupt status quo that’s making life too damn hard for working people. In a democracy, billionaires should not be able to buy our elections and control our politicans. And that’s what Zohran believes. He’s not afraid to take on the billionaires and the giant corporations to make New York more affordable.”

Magyar stays on message

For Eisen, where Harris had failed to draw this connection back in 2024, Magyar succeeded fantastically just nine days ago:

“When Magyar was talking to the Hungarians about the cost-of-living/corruption nexus, he was talking about democracy. You don’t even have to say the D word!...It’s too abstract.”

Michael McFaul, former US Ambassador to Russia, made the same point in his conversation with Nicolle Wallace on MS NOW:

“Magyar who won that election, hardly ever talked about democracy and dictatorship. He talked about two other things: anti-corruption and economic stagnation as a result of the way that Viktor Orban was pushing Hungary away from the EU. If you looked closely, it was a real focus on anti-corruption and a falling economy. That was the essence of it.”

The Magyar miracle

Viktor Orban was Prime Minister of Hungary from 1998-2002, then regained power in 2010 with a 68% supermajority of parliamentary seats. In his first year back in power, seemingly determined never to lose an election again, he used that supermajority to redraw Hungary’s constitution to begin to consolidate power through a series of autocratic “reforms” to create what Orban himself described as an “illiberal democracy.”

Even as Orban consolidated his power, Hungary was technically still a democracy. It held elections. It’s just that Orban tried his best to make it more and more difficult for the opposition to prevail. With this system in place, Orban won his three subsequent elections in 2014, 2018, and 2022. On April 12, 2026, Peter Magyar ended that run when Hungary’s voters gave his center-right Tisza party a two-thirds majority in parliament. It was a victory so large that it couldn’t be rigged by Orban’s gerrymandering. It was so big that even Orban called Magyar to concede.

Back in January, The Economist described Magyar as a leader who “is inspiring Hungarians, especially young ones, like no other politician since Mr Orban returned to power in 2010.” The appeal, according to The Economist, boiled down to Magyar’s message “denouncing Mr Orban as a corrupt tyrant.”

Most of his appeal comes from his attacks on corruption. Since Mr Orban came to power Fidesz has largely taken over the courts and the media; cronies of the prime minister have become fabulously wealthy. Violations of the rule of law have led the European Union to suspend billions of euros in aid. Should Mr Magyar win the next elections, scheduled for April 12th, he promises to clean house, unblock EU funding, and get Hungary’s stagnant economy moving again.

Over the course of Orban’s years as Prime Minister, one of his projects was a takeover of the Hungarian economy, not to benefit Hungarians, but rather to benefit himself and a small circle of oligarchic cronies. The Cato Institute laid out the system Orban set up for the financial benefit of his friends and family:

A study of Hungary’s crony networks concludes that successful market players are not usually traditional entrepreneurs and businesspeople, but powerful politicians’ old “schoolmates, relatives, family members, friends from the neighborhood, spouses or ex-spouses, children, cousins and strawmen as well as faceless owners of quickly appearing and disappearing phantom companies.”

As even András Lánczi, who served as president of a foundation linked to Orban’s Fidesz Party,

“What is called corruption is actually Fidesz’s supreme policy.”

Per Cato:

A Transparency International and Civitas Institute assessment concludes that “corruption appears in Hungary not as a result of a malfunction in the operation of the power of the state, but rather as a central characteristic of the operation of the state.”

As a result, over the course of the past decade and a half of Orban’s rule, according to The Corruption Perceptions Index, Hungary became “the most corrupt country” in the EU.

In the Corruption Perceptions Index, Hungary’s score has fallen from 55 (with 100 representing the least corruption) to 40 between 2012 and 2025. It is now the most corrupt country in the European Union, and remarkably, it is tied roughly with countries such as China, Cuba, and South Africa.

At the same time, while Orban’s buddies got rich, the people got poorer.

In the end, this system did enrich Fidesz cronies, but it did not make the country rich. Hungary has received more in EU funds than any other major postcommunist EU country, both as a share of GDP and per capita. Yet its economic return on these investments remains underwhelming, with the country being steadily outperformed by regional peers. In 2010, Poles were poorer than Hungarians. Today they are 11 percent richer.

As The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer pointed out on The Political Scene Podcast, just as in 2025 New York City, Orban’s corruption was not a bug, it was a feature. And it set up Magyar to be able to run against Orban, pinning him down as the one getting richer at the expense of ordinary Hungarians.

“The corruption issue is the Achilles’ heel of autocrats. It’s not actually a bug in the system. It’s the model. You dismantle accountability, you’re going to have corruption and that’s what we’ve seen. The way it worked as an issue in Hungary is that the opposition to Orban connected it to the daily lives of ordinary people. They had to close the circle and say this is why your schools are terrible, this is why you can’t get decent healthcare. You have to bring it home to ordinary people.”

As Magyar himself said during his speech in the wake of his remarkable victory,

“Hungary is in trouble in more than one way. It’s been robbed. It’s been betrayed. Uh, it’s been indebted. It’s been devastated. We became the most impoverished and the most corrupt country in the EU. We will do everything in our power to start a new era because the Hungarians did not only vote for a change of government but rather a change of the whole regime.”

Now, as Democrats in the U.S. look ahead to November’s midterm House and Senate elections, and then to 2028 when they hope to retake the White House, they should be taking a page out of Magyar’s playbook. Because like Adams in New York City and like Orban in Hungary, Trump and his pliant Republicans are presiding over not just an affordability crisis—exacerbated by Trump’s tariffs and war of choice in Iran—but also a corruption crisis, one that would make Putin and Orban blush.

Norm Eisen urged that the way Democrats could connect the dots for American voters ahead of November

“is to talk about the costs of America not functioning the way we promised. Instead of a more perfect union and the pursuit of happiness for Americans, what we have is a cost-of-living crisis and a corruption crisis.”

And that’s precisely what Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) is doing in his run for reelection to the U.S. Senate.

Running against the “Mar-A-Lago Mafia”

The path to a Democratic takeover of the U.S. Senate this November requires many things to go right. Democrats need to not just flip four Republican seats blue, but they need to hold two crucial seats currently held by Democrats: the open seat in Michigan as well as Senator Jon Ossoff’s seat in Georgia.

Ossoff’s 2026 reelection has long been considered a toss-up. Ossoff first won the seat in a 2021 run-off by 1.5% just months after Biden took the state by .2%. Just three years later, Trump won Georgia again by 2%.

Some Democrats running for reelection in a state as swingy as Georgia might choose to run “to the middle” by tacking right on some hot-button issues. But Ossoff chose a different path.

In February, Ossoff made waves with a critique of Trump and his entire administration that echoed Magyar’s attack on Orban’s oligarchs. Ossoff was not just running against a single opponent for his Senate seat, he was running against “The Epstein Class.”

According to CNN,

Sen. Jon Ossoff injected the Epstein files into a potent new political argument during a rally in Atlanta over the weekend. “This is the Epstein class, ruling our country,” Ossoff said Saturday, noting the extreme wealth of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet. “They are the elites they pretend to hate.”

Like Mamdani and Magyar before him, the critique from Ossoff linked the corruption of the self-dealing elites with the harm their policies cause everyday Americans.

“Trump was supposed to fight for the working class; instead, he’s literally closing rural clinics and hospitals to cut taxes for George Soros and Elon Musk.” “We were told that MAGA was for working-class Americans. Do you remember that?” Ossoff said. “But this is a government of, by, and for the ultra-rich.”

Ossoff’s economic populist message is an acknowledgement of the new political reality that I wrote about last month: Now, even self-described “moderate” voters are craving an economic populist message. The old consultant-driven strategy would have dictated that a Democrat running in a red or purple state cozy up to big business. Now the calculus is the exact opposite. For Ossoff running in Georgia, there is now little to no political downside to running against the wealthy elites, particularly when Trump is presiding over unprecedented levels of corruption at the federal level.

Now, Ossoff is making the argument even more pointed. In a speech over the weekend, Ossoff directed his withering corruption critique more directly at Trump and his family and, as Eisen has counseled, linked it even more explicitly to the affordability crisis.

“The faithless President depicts himself as Christ as he plunges the nation into wars of choice. While he and his family rake in billions from foreign princes, while he plunders our healthcare to cut taxes for the rich. Meanwhile rent, power, groceries and healthcare have all hit all-time highs this year. Ground beef’s up 20% since Trump took office. Coffee: 40%. Health premiums: through the roof. And remember, while you pay more for everything the first family’s wealth is growing by billions of dollars. Because they’re crooks and everybody knows it!”

And as with Mamdani and Magyar before him, ultimately, Ossoff tied it back to a pro-democracy message that actually connects with voters.

“How does American politics really work? It’s coin operated. Money goes in, favors come out. It’s been running on secret money, corporate money, billionaire money.” “It’s why members of Congress don’t listen to people, they listen to their donors. This corruption is why the ultrarich get tax cuts while you pay more for everything.” “And all of this gave rise to a depraved president who exploits this rot to empower and enrich himself.”

This time, Ossoff framed Trump and his cronies as the “Mar-a-Lago mafia,” a description that brings to mind a similar critique of Orban. As The Cato Institute put it:

Bálint Magyar, a sociologist and former education minister, thinks that Orban’s Hungary has become another form of state altogether, a “mafia state.”

Rachel Maddow had Ossoff on her show Monday night to discuss this new critique, and she opened with a question framed this way:

“I wanted to talk to you about this once I saw this speech of yours this weekend because I’ve been thinking a lot about the always and every time relationship between authoritarian leaders and corruption and how that corruption translates to regular people. how regular people understand this the stakes of that, what it means for their own lives, what it means for their own economic prospects. What are you trying to explain to your constituents at this in this speech this weekend and in general about the relationship between corruption and and their own lives, their own prospects?”

Ossoff replied simply,

“I think people across the political spectrum are feeling outrage that while families in Georgia are made to pay more and more for everything, the First Family is pocketing vast sums of money from all over the world.”

Since Ossoff has let loose with this populist attack on Trump and wealthy corrupt elite cronies, Ossoff has been rewarded with a huge first-quarter fundraising haul…

…and polling showing him well ahead in his reelection race…

…with The Cook Political Report even moving his race to LEAN DEMOCRAT.

As Robert Reich pointed out on BlueSky about Ossoff’s anti-corruption messaging, whether a candidate is running this year or two years from now,

“Every single Democrat should be saying this.”