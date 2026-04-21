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Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
5h

The only lesson the Democrats need to learn is not to let the corporate Democrats run the party but the truly progressives otherwise America will be left as Gore Vidal described it decades ago with two right-wing corporate parties.

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Carol Taylor Boyd's avatar
Carol Taylor Boyd
4h

I hope our Democrat candidates are wise enough to follow Magyar and Mamdani's examples too! I know, I'm hungry for substance. I want my candidate for Congress to talk about the corruption in our federal government and putting an end to it.

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