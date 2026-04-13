Supporters of Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump reach for a free MAGA hat. Photo by John Moore/Getty Images.

Why can’t the most die-hard MAGA folks quit Trump? No matter how bad things get, no matter how erratic his behavior, a stubborn near third of the country clings to him. Many argue that it’s a cult, and that is true. But it’s not really an answer. It doesn’t really explain why the cult’s hold on its members remains so strong. Guest columnist Jordan Gonsalves has another theory.

- Team Big Picture

Throughout President Trump’s second term in office, his approval rating with Americans has steadily declined, currently standing at around 40%—with his disapproval in the high 50s, a dramatic reversal from his inauguration day high of a +9 net approval. Core constituencies are abandoning Trump, even young men, Latino voters and the working class, all of whom helped deliver Trump his 2024 victory. As The Conversation notes, Trump’s recent dramatic decline in approval has corresponded with his disastrous war in Iran, which many Trump voters have seen as a massive betrayal of his “no new wars” campaign pledge.

Despite this betrayal, as G Elliott Morris observes, there is little evidence of a “MAGA civil war” over his Iran misadventure. While Republicans broadly have shown weakened support for Trump on Iran, those who self-identify as MAGA are sticking with him. And while CNN’s recent analysis finding Trump enjoys “100% approval” among MAGA voters is a misleading conclusion at best, it points to a very real phenomenon: those who self-identify as MAGA are clinging to Trump even while every other constituency seems to flee his sinking ship.

So why is MAGA still so loyal?

Even as Trump has a high-profile split with MAGA elites; even as “MAGA regrets” trends on TikTok; even as a Leaving MAGA support group has emerged for those who want to leave the cult of MAGA, why do his hardcore supporters still stick by him?

As Todd Beeton explored last week, for those who actually do leave MAGA, it is not just about changing political parties, it is a deep loss that is akin to grief. Because to members of MAGA, it is about something much deeper than policy or politics: It’s about connection and identity.

In today’s isolating digital culture, a true sense of community is harder and harder to come by. With MAGA, Trump has offered a rare and special asset to his followers, something much more valuable than national security or even economic prosperity, something primal. In a country navigating a debilitating loneliness epidemic, he gives his followers a sense of belonging. And for those still in the MAGA movement, that feeling is worth more than his failures, chaos, and broken promises.