Demonstrators gather in front of the Supreme Court. Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images.

The MAGA majority on the Supreme Court has made no secret of its hostility to abortion rights in our country. The Court’s 2022 ruling in Dobbs, which overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision—its highest profile attack on abortion to date—has thrown reproductive rights into chaos across the country.

In states with strict abortion bans or severe restrictions, women have been forced to continue to carry pregnancies that were no longer viable, and some have even died of entirely preventable miscarriage complications. In some areas, hospitals have shut down their labor and delivery departments entirely, causing a desert of not just abortion care, but pregnancy care overall.

The horrors don’t end there. In one particularly appalling instance, a pregnant patient in Georgia was kept alive on life support long enough to deliver her unborn child—against her family’s wishes—because the state’s “personhood” law gave her fetus the same rights as a person.

The Court’s ruling in Dobbs opened the door to all of this carnage. But the justices, and the vast network of anti-abortion, extreme right-wing lawyers and litigation firms, are nowhere near done chipping away at what’s left of our bodily autonomy and our ability to make our own choices.

MAGA activist lawyers and judges have boundless creativity when it comes to stripping Americans of their rights, and they are particularly committed to banning abortion nationally. They won’t sleep until abortion rights are ripped from every American, and a recent “wrongful death” suit, as well as an attempt to challenge New York’s abortion shield law, are just two examples of how the anti-choice right hopes to use the MAGA Supreme Court majority to overturn abortion rights once and for all.

Queuing up a national abortion challenge

The right is focusing most of its energy on revitalizing the Comstock Act of 1873, a previously ignored federal law originally passed to curb the dissemination of “obscene” materials through the mail. MAGA has latched on to this zombie law, which is technically still valid but is rarely enforced, and has argued that abortion medication, specifically when prescribed by a doctor in a blue state to a patient in a red anti-abortion state, is covered by the law’s definition of “obscene.” Because abortion medication is the most common form of abortion care in the United States, the anti-abortion movement is keen to find a way to ban it or at least make it impossible to obtain. Enter the Comstock Act.

The Trump regime has been relatively quiet on abortion over the last six months (at least compared to its other top priorities, including mass deporting immigrants and illegally dismantling the federal government), presumably because it knows that its stance on abortion is toxically unpopular and legislation would never get through Congress without significant political consequences. So instead, MAGA is hoping to finish off access to abortion through the courts. And after spending the last 50 years stacking our judiciary with MAGA loyalists willing to entertain even the most unhinged legal arguments, it’s a safe bet.

There are several ways that MAGA lawyers are trying to get their interpretation of Comstock heard and validated by the Supreme Court. The latest is an attempt to file a wrongful death claim against a doctor in California who provided abortion medication to a patient in Texas.

As Jessica Valenti explains:

A Texas man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a California abortion provider, claiming the doctor shipped abortion pills to his girlfriend across state lines. In a suit brought on behalf of “all current and future fathers of unborn children in the United States,” plaintiff Jerry Rodriguez also wants the court to prevent his girlfriend— who is currently pregnant—from having another abortion. … Rodriguez is seeking $75,000 in damages from family medicine physician Remy Coeytaux, claiming the doctor is “guilty of felony murder” and that “assisting a self-managed abortion in Texas is an act of murder.” Rodriguez alleges that his girlfriend … has had two abortions—the first of which he says was facilitated by Coeytaux, who allegedly mailed abortion pills into Texas. The suit also claims the woman, who is married but separated, was pressured by her estranged husband to end her pregnancies. Now, according to the complaint, she’s pregnant again—and Rodriguez is afraid she’ll “obtain abortion pills from Coeytaux to commit the murder.”

If you’re thinking that this legal argument is both dubious and a little insane, you’re not wrong. The current make-up of the Supreme Court, which is controlled by six highly partisan, anti-abortion zealots, has only emboldened conservative lawyers to make increasingly outrageous claims in court in the hopes they’ll eventually find a friendly audience among Trump’s hand-selected justices. And they’ve had a lot of luck with this approach.

It’s also worth noting that the lawyer who is bringing this case, Jonathan Mitchell, is the same person who helped draft Texas’s notorious “bounty” law. That allows private citizens to sue anyone who gets an abortion, anyone who provides one, or even anyone who “facilitates” one. According to Valenti, in addition to filing this wrongful death lawsuit, Mitchell “has been angling for a legal fight by passing local anti-abortion ordinances in pro-choice states” in the hopes of increasing his chances that at least one of his challenges will make its way up to SCOTUS.

Without access to medication abortion, most patients who need abortion care would be out of luck—which is, of course, precisely the goal here. It wouldn’t just be in states where abortion is already banned, either. If abortion medication or medical supplies and materials associated with abortion care are prohibited from the mail, that would preclude medical supplies and medication being sent to states where it’s legal, too. And presto: a de facto national abortion ban.

Shield laws and fetal personhood laws

The Comstock Act isn’t the only pathway that MAGA lawyers are pursuing to try and end abortion rights for good. Officials in red states are already teeing up legal challenges to shield laws, which have been passed in blue states to protect abortion providers from criminal and civil judgments in states with bans.

New York’s shield law was recently put to the test after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tried to collect a $100,000 civil judgment from a New York doctor who mailed abortion medication to Texas. Thanks to New York’s shield law, Paxton was unsuccessful.

According to The AP:

Republican Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton wants a New York court to enforce a civil decision from Texas against Dr. Margaret Carpenter, who practices north of New York City in Ulster County, for allegedly prescribing abortion medication via telemedicine. Acting Ulster County Clerk Taylor Bruck in March refused an initial request to file the judgment, citing the New York law that shields abortion providers who serve patients in states with abortion bans. A second demand was made last week by the Texas attorney general's office, which said Bruck had a “statutory duty” to make the filing under New York civil practice law. Bruck responded Monday that the rejection stands.

In a blunt letter to Texas officials, Bruck made clear that “While I’m not entirely sure how things work in Texas, here in New York, a rejection means the matter is closed.”

But Paxton’s ultimate goal is not just a financial penalty against a single abortion provider. His goal is to get his challenge in front of a friendly Supreme Court in the hopes that the MAGA justices will strike down shield laws and open the door for more harassment against doctors who provide access to abortion medication and other services. A legal victory for Paxton would effectively end the ability of doctors to provide abortion medication via telehealth. Given the potential for severe financial penalties or even criminal charges for providing care to patients in states with abortion bans, no doctor would take the risk.

There will also likely be challenges ahead that argue the 14th Amendment establishes fetal personhood. This is a cruelly ironic argument in the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that courts could not issue nationwide injunctions against Trump’s executive order denying citizenship under that same amendment to children born in the United States to immigrant parents.

So far, the Supreme Court has not yet weighed in on the Comstock Act or this new MAGA interpretation of its provisions. Nor has it weighed in on shield laws or fetal personhood. But we should all be worried, given how extreme the justices have been when it comes to rolling back our personal freedoms. More than anything, it’s clear that Dobbs was not the end of a conservative project, but just the beginning.

Meagan Hatcher-Mays is a lawyer, democracy expert and a Senior Advisor for United For Democracy, a coalition of over 140 organizations dedicated to fighting for a better Supreme Court. She writes her own newsletter, Swamp Person, and you can follow her on BlueSky. She lives in Washington, DC.