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Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
7hEdited

Great deep dive into a personality I like to avoid thinking about. Some of the lawsuit material was surprising. I didn't know he took the lead on the Monsanto stuff. He could have just left it at that, and walked away feeling pretty good about himself. But he got weird. I guess he always was, but it sounds like he got weirder.

My only recollection of his congressional testimony is disturbing, heavy breathing. I thought I was watching a science fiction movie by Ed Wood, so I didn't watch much of it.

At least with the MAHA folks, I understand their anxiety and their yearning for answers. I am annoyed by the way the food industry peddles food that isn't good for us, and I guess these folks thought he'd be an answer there. I avoid bad food ingredients whenever I can. I avoid corn syrup like it's poison. So I get it.

But they were warned about Trump. His handling of Covid led to a lot of death. And he has been pretty crazy for awhile. Before the election, for sure. That people didn't tune him out after the cats and dogs thing will always be beyond my understanding (not to mention all the other craziness).

They voted for him anyway. Between MAGA and MAHA, there are a whole lot of leopards running around these days, doing terrible things to faces.

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Valerie Olney's avatar
Valerie Olney
6h

Great synopsis but I wish you had included Kennedy’s influence on the 2019 Samoan measles outbreak that had 5,700 cases and 83 fatalities (mainly children) in a population of 200k. His absolute refusal to acknowledge any responsibility says to me that he’s not just an opportunist but actually deeply damaged, maybe psychopathic. To continue on the same anti-vax grift after so many children’s deaths, something is really really wrong.

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