User's avatar
Jean hanlon's avatar
Jean hanlon
3h

I resent even the suggestion that Donald Trump is “arguably the most powerful man in the world…”

…Power supposédly granted by the American voters, but, if the USA cannot - will not - at least try to control him and designate his most heinous ‘Executive Orders’ as unconstitutional, perhaps ILLEGAL, and definitely not sanctioned by Congress through legitimate channels…THEN, what ‘power’ he is grabbing is by virtue of no PUSH BACK. 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♂️.

What kind of sloppy governance allows tenets of the American Constitution - which Trump venerated and swore to uphold in his inauguration speech - to be completely ignored by a spoiled adolescent that noone is willing to spank?!? 🤨

Besides his unwillingness to be bound by the hollow oath he took, there is the question of his vicious THREATS against even his own chosen party members.

What a farce the Inauguration was! Trump had NO INTENTION of acting with honesty once the nation ‘accepted’ him as POTUS.

If ‘that’ is the so-called power which enabled him to damage almost every existing branch of the US Government, then, he should be not only impeached, but, also made to face the sentencing - differed ostensibly for reasons of his convictions ‘not influencing the outcome of the election’…WHY THE HELL SHOULDN’T A CONVICTION - nay, 34 - BE ‘ATTACHED’ TO THE FELON WHOSE CRIMINAL ACTS “EARNED THEM”,…

…and if this FACT was ever-present in the conscious minds of American voters during the campaign, just PERHAPS ENOUGH VOTERS WOULD THINK TWICE ABOUT INSTALLING A CRIMINAL IN THEIR HIGHEST OFFICE…

…guarantee they are considering it NOW!!

‘Most Powerful Man in the World’…Don’t make me vomit! True strength is so far a concept from the shameful rogue, who bullied his way over EVERY OTHER POLITICIAN, that the title of POTUS cannot be respected until Trump no longer claims it.

If ‘impeachment’ is an impotent tactic that he will laugh at and ignore, then perhaps it is time to ‘play hardball’ and convene a Constitutional Conference EXCLUDING supporters of Donald J. Trump (who wants to END the Constitution) to decide on a course of International Action condemning the ‘regime’ and refusing to RECOGNIZE Trump as Head of State, but, instead as the convicted felon he is! 😤

Canada has laws to prevent convicted criminals from entering the country. We DO NOT WANT TO SEE POTUS #47 HERE…EVER!

If this attitude offends some Americans, then they have not been paying attention, and/or will not be adversely affected by the draconian measures of Project 2025…how fortunate for them!

🙄

However…MOST Americans will be paying the price for uneducated voting and being ‘deceived’ by a stupid individual with ‘street smarts’ a mafia boss would admire. ✋🏿

Power, you say…God was also promised “the Oath” witnessed by your Nation, when the ONLY allegiance Donald J. Trump has is TO HIMSELF.

Get over it! 🇺🇸

Jean hanlon's avatar
Jean hanlon
2h

BTW…on this day in 1942, 113,000 troops ‘paid the ultimate price’ during the WWII D Day landings in France.

I hate to think that they are somehow ‘aware’ of the goings on in the USA right now. 😔

I am confused as to why not one ‘patriot’ is willing to PUNCH TRUMP IN HIS UGLY FACE!

Muck, is gone now, but America still has a DICTATOR trying to establish himself as just that!

If being POTUS had a ‘job interview’ type of appointment, it would be a skit for SNL when Donald Trump came to apply. His signature alone would tell whoever was assessing him that a ‘child’, with ISSUES, was expecting to be hired. Can’t speak without a languid drawl, can’t spell, won’t read, is slovenly of body, strangely coloured, and arrogant in nature. FAIL!

To the question: “What makes you think you are qualified for this position?” Apparently, of late, Donald Trump would have answered that ‘GOD wants him to be President!’

At this point the Manager of ‘a McDonald’s’ would chuckle, give Donald a cheeseburger and wish him luck in his search for employment! 🙄

THAT IS WHAT SHOULD HAVE HAPPENED WITH THE GOP!

‘Someone’, with no love for America, wanted the malignant narcissist in the ‘Big Chair’ so they could manipulate him while making him THINK these fascist dreams were ‘his idea’. Well, they were originally Adolf Hitler’s brain children, with Trump’s avarice now added into the mix because 50% of the American budget, once distributed for 75% of the population, NOW is channeled to 1% at the top, and Trump LIKES IT THAT WAY! 🤑

Serfs in Mid-evil England had more of a chance at ‘equality of resources’ than modern day Americans have. Shamefully wrong! 🤬

But…I digress! TODAY it is time to remember the brave Allied troops who stormed 6 beacheads on this date so long ago, for the safety and freedom of children like ‘little Donie Trump’, so they would not grow up speaking German and lording it over the whole rest of the world…oh…wait a minute…😱

