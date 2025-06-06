Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.

Trump v. Musk

We all knew it was coming: a falling out between the richest man in the world and arguably the most powerful man in the world.

As The AP’s lede rightly characterized it:

Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s alliance took off like one of SpaceX’s rockets. It was supercharged and soared high. And then it blew up.

There simply was never going to be room for both of these malignant narcissists in the White House. But no one anticipated how each would cyber-bully the other from his own social media site with ever-escalating barbs. It was at once a hilarious end to a doomed political marriage and a flashing signal something is truly broken about our country.

Perhaps the most satisfying thing was how their falling out saw Musk exposing MAGA to some obvious truths.

Whether about Trump’s big ugly budget bill...

Or Trump’s utter hypocrisy…

Or the devastating impact of Trump’s tariffs on our economy…

As for Truth Social…well, this error message after the site went down yesterday pretty much said it all.

The Big Ugly Bill

Speaking of Trump’s “big ugly” budget bill, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) came out this week with its official analysis of its fiscal impact…and it is a doozy. According to the nonpartisan agency, the GOP budget bill will raise the deficit by $2.4 trillion over ten years and kick about 11 million people off of their health insurance, even as it extends $3.75 trillion in tax cuts.

According to The AP, around “7.8 million people would no longer have health insurance with changes to Medicaid, including 5.2 million from the proposed new work requirements on those nondisabled adults up to age 65, with some exceptions. Some 1.4 million people who are in the United States without legal status in state-funded health programs would no longer have coverage.”

Due Process For Deportees

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to provide due process to migrants it had deported to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act. Judge James Boasberg wrote, "In short, the Government must facilitate the Class's ability to seek habeas relief to contest their removal under the Act.”

And despite claiming they were incapable of returning anyone once deported, the administration returned a Guatemalan migrant wrongfully deported to Mexico. According to ABC News, this marks “the first instance in which the Trump administration, in the midst of a sweeping immigration crackdown, has brought a deportee back to the U.S. after a judge ordered their return.”

In addition, news just broke today that Kilmar Abrego Garcia is on his way back to the U.S. to face criminal charges after having been wrongfully deported and detained in El Salvador. According to ABC News, the Justice Department is charging Abrego Garcia with “allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the U.S.” In a statement, Abrego Garcia’s attorney slammed the Trump administration’s move: “From the beginning, this case has made one thing painfully clear: The government had the power to bring him back at any time. Instead, they chose to play games with the court and with a man's life.”

