This is the second installment in our new Weekly Round-up series in which we summarize the top must-read stories of the week. Our Friday round-ups will remain free to all subscribers for the first month before they become exclusive to our paid subscribers as a “thank you” for their support! We hope you enjoy this feature, and if you’d like to upgrade to a paid subscription, hit that button below.
Trump v. Musk
We all knew it was coming: a falling out between the richest man in the world and arguably the most powerful man in the world.
As The AP’s lede rightly characterized it:
Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s alliance took off like one of SpaceX’s rockets. It was supercharged and soared high. And then it blew up.
There simply was never going to be room for both of these malignant narcissists in the White House. But no one anticipated how each would cyber-bully the other from his own social media site with ever-escalating barbs. It was at once a hilarious end to a doomed political marriage and a flashing signal something is truly broken about our country.
Perhaps the most satisfying thing was how their falling out saw Musk exposing MAGA to some obvious truths.
Whether about Trump’s big ugly budget bill...
Or Trump’s utter hypocrisy…
Or the devastating impact of Trump’s tariffs on our economy…
As for Truth Social…well, this error message after the site went down yesterday pretty much said it all.
The Big Ugly Bill
Speaking of Trump’s “big ugly” budget bill, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) came out this week with its official analysis of its fiscal impact…and it is a doozy. According to the nonpartisan agency, the GOP budget bill will raise the deficit by $2.4 trillion over ten years and kick about 11 million people off of their health insurance, even as it extends $3.75 trillion in tax cuts.
According to The AP, around “7.8 million people would no longer have health insurance with changes to Medicaid, including 5.2 million from the proposed new work requirements on those nondisabled adults up to age 65, with some exceptions. Some 1.4 million people who are in the United States without legal status in state-funded health programs would no longer have coverage.”
Due Process For Deportees
A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to provide due process to migrants it had deported to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act. Judge James Boasberg wrote, "In short, the Government must facilitate the Class's ability to seek habeas relief to contest their removal under the Act.”
And despite claiming they were incapable of returning anyone once deported, the administration returned a Guatemalan migrant wrongfully deported to Mexico. According to ABC News, this marks “the first instance in which the Trump administration, in the midst of a sweeping immigration crackdown, has brought a deportee back to the U.S. after a judge ordered their return.”
In addition, news just broke today that Kilmar Abrego Garcia is on his way back to the U.S. to face criminal charges after having been wrongfully deported and detained in El Salvador. According to ABC News, the Justice Department is charging Abrego Garcia with “allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the U.S.” In a statement, Abrego Garcia’s attorney slammed the Trump administration’s move: “From the beginning, this case has made one thing painfully clear: The government had the power to bring him back at any time. Instead, they chose to play games with the court and with a man's life.”
I resent even the suggestion that Donald Trump is “arguably the most powerful man in the world…”
…Power supposédly granted by the American voters, but, if the USA cannot - will not - at least try to control him and designate his most heinous ‘Executive Orders’ as unconstitutional, perhaps ILLEGAL, and definitely not sanctioned by Congress through legitimate channels…THEN, what ‘power’ he is grabbing is by virtue of no PUSH BACK. 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♂️.
What kind of sloppy governance allows tenets of the American Constitution - which Trump venerated and swore to uphold in his inauguration speech - to be completely ignored by a spoiled adolescent that noone is willing to spank?!? 🤨
Besides his unwillingness to be bound by the hollow oath he took, there is the question of his vicious THREATS against even his own chosen party members.
What a farce the Inauguration was! Trump had NO INTENTION of acting with honesty once the nation ‘accepted’ him as POTUS.
If ‘that’ is the so-called power which enabled him to damage almost every existing branch of the US Government, then, he should be not only impeached, but, also made to face the sentencing - differed ostensibly for reasons of his convictions ‘not influencing the outcome of the election’…WHY THE HELL SHOULDN’T A CONVICTION - nay, 34 - BE ‘ATTACHED’ TO THE FELON WHOSE CRIMINAL ACTS “EARNED THEM”,…
…and if this FACT was ever-present in the conscious minds of American voters during the campaign, just PERHAPS ENOUGH VOTERS WOULD THINK TWICE ABOUT INSTALLING A CRIMINAL IN THEIR HIGHEST OFFICE…
…guarantee they are considering it NOW!!
‘Most Powerful Man in the World’…Don’t make me vomit! True strength is so far a concept from the shameful rogue, who bullied his way over EVERY OTHER POLITICIAN, that the title of POTUS cannot be respected until Trump no longer claims it.
If ‘impeachment’ is an impotent tactic that he will laugh at and ignore, then perhaps it is time to ‘play hardball’ and convene a Constitutional Conference EXCLUDING supporters of Donald J. Trump (who wants to END the Constitution) to decide on a course of International Action condemning the ‘regime’ and refusing to RECOGNIZE Trump as Head of State, but, instead as the convicted felon he is! 😤
Canada has laws to prevent convicted criminals from entering the country. We DO NOT WANT TO SEE POTUS #47 HERE…EVER!
If this attitude offends some Americans, then they have not been paying attention, and/or will not be adversely affected by the draconian measures of Project 2025…how fortunate for them!
🙄
However…MOST Americans will be paying the price for uneducated voting and being ‘deceived’ by a stupid individual with ‘street smarts’ a mafia boss would admire. ✋🏿
Power, you say…God was also promised “the Oath” witnessed by your Nation, when the ONLY allegiance Donald J. Trump has is TO HIMSELF.
Get over it! 🇺🇸
BTW…on this day in 1942, 113,000 troops ‘paid the ultimate price’ during the WWII D Day landings in France.
I hate to think that they are somehow ‘aware’ of the goings on in the USA right now. 😔
I am confused as to why not one ‘patriot’ is willing to PUNCH TRUMP IN HIS UGLY FACE!
Muck, is gone now, but America still has a DICTATOR trying to establish himself as just that!
If being POTUS had a ‘job interview’ type of appointment, it would be a skit for SNL when Donald Trump came to apply. His signature alone would tell whoever was assessing him that a ‘child’, with ISSUES, was expecting to be hired. Can’t speak without a languid drawl, can’t spell, won’t read, is slovenly of body, strangely coloured, and arrogant in nature. FAIL!
To the question: “What makes you think you are qualified for this position?” Apparently, of late, Donald Trump would have answered that ‘GOD wants him to be President!’
At this point the Manager of ‘a McDonald’s’ would chuckle, give Donald a cheeseburger and wish him luck in his search for employment! 🙄
THAT IS WHAT SHOULD HAVE HAPPENED WITH THE GOP!
‘Someone’, with no love for America, wanted the malignant narcissist in the ‘Big Chair’ so they could manipulate him while making him THINK these fascist dreams were ‘his idea’. Well, they were originally Adolf Hitler’s brain children, with Trump’s avarice now added into the mix because 50% of the American budget, once distributed for 75% of the population, NOW is channeled to 1% at the top, and Trump LIKES IT THAT WAY! 🤑
Serfs in Mid-evil England had more of a chance at ‘equality of resources’ than modern day Americans have. Shamefully wrong! 🤬
But…I digress! TODAY it is time to remember the brave Allied troops who stormed 6 beacheads on this date so long ago, for the safety and freedom of children like ‘little Donie Trump’, so they would not grow up speaking German and lording it over the whole rest of the world…oh…wait a minute…😱