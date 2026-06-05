Scott Pelley at the CBS fall schedule celebration. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images.

Scott Pelley Fired From 60 Minutes…And He Fires Back

On Tuesday, veteran 60 Minutes anchor Scott Pelley was let go after over 20 years with the program. His termination came a day after a contentious staff-wide meeting during which Pelley lashed out at CBS News’ editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and brand-new 60 Minutes executive producer Nick Bilton as unqualified, saying Bilton “would never be welcome here.” Of Weiss, Pelley reportedly said, “She is murdering 60 Minutes. She does not love this place. She was brought in to kill it, and she’s been doing exactly that.” In response, Bilton terminated Pelley in a letter, writing, “Your antipathy to the future of the show has come through loud and clear. And I have heard you. I therefore write on behalf of CBS News Inc. (”CBS”) to inform you that your employment with CBS is terminated for cause effective immediately.”

Pelley fired back with a blistering statement in which he accused “new management” of instructing him “to inject falsehoods and bias into a politically sensitive story.” He continued, “I’ve been told to include assertions that are unverified. To date, in every case, I have managed to ignore these instructions or refuse them.” He added, “But now the collapse of values at the top has become untenable. The leadership of 60 Minutes is no longer recognizable. The principles I hold dear are gone, and so I must leave as well.”

Donald Trump Drops $1.776 Billion “Anti-Weaponization” Fund…Or Did He?

The Justice Department on Monday signaled it would comply with a court order temporarily blocking Donald Trump’s planned $1.776 so-called “anti-weaponization” fund, which would have allowed those who claimed they were unfairly targeted by the U.S. government to seek monetary restitution. During a House Appropriations sub-committee hearing, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “We’re not moving forward with the fund, period,” but he would not commit to putting those words in writing. Democrats were skeptical, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer calling Blanche’s promise “worthless.”