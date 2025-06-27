Beginning this week, our Weekly Round-up series in which we summarize the top must-read stories of the week takes its place behind a paywall as a “thank you” to our paid subscribers. If you enjoy this feature and want to see all of our news round-ups, we hope you’ll upgrade to a paid subscription by hitting the button below!

The U.S. Supreme Court. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

Supreme Court Gives Trump A Win On National Injunctions

After Donald Trump signed his blatantly unconstitutional executive order overturning birthright citizenship, multiple states sued and won nationwide injunctions blocking the order from going into effect. The Trump administration sued, charging that individual courts do not have the authority to institute injunctions that go into effect for the entire nation. The Supreme Court just agreed along a 6-3 conservative/liberal split, limiting courts’ ability to issue such injunctions, but kept injunctions in place limited to the individual states and districts where they were issued.

According to The AP, “the cases now return to lower courts, where judges will have to decide how to tailor their orders to comply with the high court ruling, Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote in the majority opinion.” This could allow Trump to end birthright citizenship in some parts of the country and not others. A major concern with the ruling is that, as Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her dissent, “The court’s decision is nothing less than an open invitation for the government to bypass the Constitution.” In response to the decision, advocates seeking to overturn Trump’s order are adjusting their legal strategy to refile cases as class action lawsuits.