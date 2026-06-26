President Donald Trump . Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Bipartisan housing bill scuttled by Trump

In what was widely seen as a remarkable bipartisan feat, on Monday, the U.S. Senate passed the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act by a vote of 85-5 and the House followed suit on Tuesday in a 358-42 vote, sending it to Donald Trump’s desk. Amid a national housing shortage, which is pricing millions of Americans out of homeownership, according to The AP, “the bill would reduce federal regulations, streamline environmental reviews, speed up the construction process and curb the influence of corporate landlords by limiting their ability to purchase single-family homes.” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt touted the bill as “one of the most significant pieces of housing affordability legislation in American history” and announced Wednesday’s “historic bill signing is another promise made, promise kept.” But Trump had other ideas.

On Wednesday, Trump abruptly canceled the signing ceremony, posting on Truth Social, “Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency.” As HuffPost notes, “The SAVE America Act would require proof of citizenship for voter registration and photo identification for voting, and it would require states to purge their voter rolls and also open them up to lawsuits and criminal penalties.” Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who was a champion of the legislation, said “We are in a housing emergency. This bill is a major step toward reducing housing costs for millions of American families, and Donald Trump just doesn’t care.” After meeting with Trump, Speaker Mike Johnson declared on Thursday “The president, I believe, is going to sign that bill” and that he would be “transmitting the housing bill to the White House.”

Trump’s USPS rule to limit mail-in voting blocked in court

Back in March, Trump signed an executive order seeking to impose vast changes to how voting is conducted in the U.S. Section 3 of the order, titled “United States Postal Service Rulemaking on Mail-In and Absentee Ballots,” declares, “The unlawful use of the mail in connection with elections is prohibited by various Federal statutes.” Per NPR, the order “calls for the U.S. Postal Service to play a role in determining who can receive mail-in ballots.” In an effort to implement this order, the United States Postal Service proposed a new rule that would, according to PBS News, “withhold mail ballots from states that do not hand over to the federal government lists of people who have requested absentee or mail ballots.”