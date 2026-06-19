Donald Trump signed the Iran MOU at the Palace of Versailles. Credit: Bloomberg video

Donald Trump signs Iran MOU at Versailles

After teasing a new Iran “peace deal” and scheduling a signing ceremony for Vice President JD Vance in Switzerland for Friday (now postponed), Donald Trump signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Wednesday night from the Palace of Versailles, where French President Macron hosted Trump for a late-night dinner. Per The AP, French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said that Trump “thanked everyone for the G7 and for the dinner, and in his speech, said, ‘And by the way, I have a good agreement with Iran, and I’m going to sign it.’ We literally saw Marco Rubio leave — I don’t know if he had already printed the memorandum of agreement or went to print it — and come back.” But after hostilities broke out once again between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iran backed out of the signing and Vice President JD Vance canceled his trip to Switzerland.

The 14-point MOU was released on Wednesday, and it lays out the foundation for a 60-day period of continued talks to iron out the difficult issues at hand, including Iran’s nuclear materials stockpile. Point 1 reads, “The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran and their allies in the current war by signing this MOU declare the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts…” Point 13 states that “After signing this MOU and subject to the beginning of the implementation of paragraphs 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11 of this MOU, and the continuing implementation of these measures, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will start negotiations regarding the final deal exclusively on the other paragraphs.” According to Politico, the White House sent the MOU to Congress on Thursday. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS), Chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, expressed dismay at the deal, saying “Specifically, the $300 billion fund for the reconstruction and economic development of Iran – though not funded by U.S. taxpayers – would make Iran’s payoff under President Obama’s 2015 deal look like a pittance by comparison.”

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