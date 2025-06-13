California Senator Alex Padilla is pushed out of the room as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem holds a news conference. Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images.

U.S. Senator Tackled And Handcuffed

In a disturbing and excessive use of force by the Trump administration, on Thursday, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla of California was thrown to the floor and handcuffed by security agents. The incident took place inside a federal building in Los Angeles. Padilla had interrupted a press conference by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem with a question when he was pushed back, forced out of the room, and cuffed.

Padilla was released shortly thereafter and reportedly spoke with Noem. She and the White House later lied about the incident, however, claiming that Padilla had “lunged” at her and didn’t identify himself. Video of the altercation shows him at a respectful distance from Noem and clearly identifying himself as “Senator Alex Padilla” as he was being pushed back by security.

Judge Smacks Down Trump’s Federalization Of The National Guard

Last weekend, President Trump deployed 4,000 members of the California National Guard to Los Angeles against the wishes of Governor Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass. The troops are supposedly there to protect ICE agents and federal buildings amid civil protests against escalating ICE raids in the city. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth subsequently announced that 700 U.S. Marines were preparing to deploy to the city as well to support the National Guard troops, who have yet to be paid or provided proper accommodations.

After Governor Newsom and CA Attorney General Rob Bonta sued Trump for federalizing and deploying troops based on a false pretext of a “rebellion” and without consulting the governor as required by law, on Thursday U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer ruled that Trump’s deployment of the California National Guard was “illegal“ and ordered control be handed back to Governor Newsom. The ruling is now stayed pending appeal, and a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit will hold a hearing on Tuesday. In the meantime, the White House retains control of the federalized National Guard.

Israel Attacks Iran

Early Friday morning, Israel launched a pre-emptive strike against Iran, reportedly killing top Iranian military officers and striking nuclear and missile sites, including its primary nuclear enrichment facility. Iran swiftly retaliated against Israel with an attack of 100 drones and has since launched a second wave of retaliatory strikes, which are ongoing.

While Donald Trump has confirmed he was given a heads-up about the attack, Secretary of State Marco Rubio sought to distance the U.S. from it in a statement urging Iran not to “target U.S. interests or personnel” in the region. In his own statement on Truth Social, Trump sought to justify how the situation had managed to escalate on his watch. Iran has since backed out of nuclear talks with the U.S. that had been scheduled for Sunday.

