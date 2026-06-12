US President Donald Trump speaks before signing a proclamation in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images.

Trump Claims Iran Deal Is Close but Iran Contradicts Terms

On Tuesday, the U.S. completed what it called “self-defense strikes” against Iran in retaliation for the downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. On Thursday, Trump declared the U.S. would hit Iran “VERY HARD TONIGHT,” before walking it back, citing a potential peace deal. Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening.” Trump told reporters, “We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran” and that “The documents are in pretty final shape, so we’ll see. It should be done pretty quickly.”

On Friday, according to Fox News, a White House official described the terms of the deal: “Iran’s nuclear program will be dismantled and their nuclear material will be destroyed and removed. The Strait of Hormuz will reopen, Iran will no longer fund terrorist groups and none of Tehran’s frozen assets will be released until the regime performs.” And while Iran’s Foreign Ministry acknowledged that a deal was “mostly finalized,” Phil Stewart, Chief National Security reporter for Reuters, posted on X the terms of the so-called memorandum of understanding with the U.S. as reported by Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency, which contradicted the White House’s terms. Trump raged at Iran on Friday, saying “The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth.”

Inflation Spikes and Trump “Loves” It

On Wednesday, The Labor Department released its annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) showing the inflation rate ticked up to 4.2% for the year ending in May, the highest increase in three years. That is up from 3.8% in April and marks the third straight monthly increase.