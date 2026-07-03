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Don A in Pennsultucky's avatar
Don A in Pennsultucky
4h

Yes, the R's in Congress are enabling his corrupt trading scheme which makes the entire Republican Party equally corrupt.

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Jeffrey Jon Bode’'s avatar
Jeffrey Jon Bode’
5h

Happy Independence Day and may the union hold!

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