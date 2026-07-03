Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts and Justice Elena Kagan. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

Because we wanted to provide an in-depth Supreme Court analysis for our paid subscribers in lieu of our regular Tuesday piece this week, we have opened today’s news round-up to all our subscribers. If you find this news summary valuable, please consider upgrading your subscription below.

Supreme Court Upholds Birthright Citizenship and Trans Athlete Bans

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court’s term came to an end with a blockbuster ruling striking down Donald Trump’s executive order seeking to overturn birthright citizenship. In a 6-3 decision, per SCOTUSBlog, Chief Justice John Roberts “emphasized that the ‘children born of parents unlawfully or temporarily present in the United States’ ‘satisfy both elements of the Citizenship Clause.’ ‘Under the Constitution,’ he concluded, ‘they are citizens at birth.’” Roberts continued, “the Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to ‘every free-born person in this land.’ We keep that promise today.” While the ruling striking down Trump’s EO was 6-3, Justice Brett Kavanaugh signaled his openness to overturning birthright citizenship with an act of Congress, meaning the very concept of birthright citizenship was upheld by a very slim 5-4 majority. In the wake of the decision, Trump aide Stephen Miller floated the idea of checking whether women entering the country are pregnant.

Also on Tuesday, the Supreme Court upheld state-based bans on transgender athletes participating in women’s and girls’ sports. According to NBC News, the Court, along 6-3 partisan lines, “ruled against two transgender students, Becky Pepper-Jackson and Lindsay Hecox, who had challenged restrictive laws in West Virginia and Idaho, respectively.” In the ruling, authored by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the majority found that the states’ laws do not violate either the 14th Amendment of the Constitution or Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. In her dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that the ruling “inflicts a hardship on those it disfavors without giving them the fair and full opportunity the Constitution requires to litigate their contentions.” While the ruling directly impacts only the laws in West Virginia and Idaho, per NBC, “it is likely to affect 25 other states with similar bans.”

Russia Strikes Back At Ukraine In Deadly Attacks

In the wake of massive Ukrainian drone strikes against Russia’s oil refineries in recent weeks, on Wednesday, President Vlodomyr Zelenskyy warned of an impending attack by Russia. In a message on X, he warned the Ukrainian people to be vigilant and repeated that Ukraine has “conveyed that the war can and must be ended, and that we are ready for meetings and meaningful negotiations, calling for an end to the war.”

Then, overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, according to CBS News, Russia hit Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, “with the biggest attack since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of [Ukraine] more than four years ago.” According to Reuters news service, the attack consisted of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones, which “damaged buildings and civilian infrastructure across Kyiv. Russia used 74 missiles and 496 drones, Ukraine’s air force said.” PBS News is reporting that at least 30 people have been killed in the attacks, with scores more injured.

Trump’s Financial Disclosure Exposes Massive Profits From Crypto Schemes

On Tuesday, the U.S. Office of Government Ethics released Donald Trump’s annual financial disclosure report for 2025. According to MS-NOW, the report reveals a series of financial schemes that has reaped Trump unprecedented profits, leading to his almost tripling his net worth in his second term from $2.3 billion to $6.5 billion. Trump and his family have largely built these profits off various crypto businesses. Per CNBC, “The report reveals that Trump’s crypto-related income included about $515 million from the sale of tokens released by the firm World Liberty Financial,” which is “the Trump-linked crypto company co-founded by members of his family that issues the WLFI governance token and USD1 stablecoin.” Additionally, Trump “also disclosed that he received $635 million in royalties from what were described as ‘Celebration Coins.’”

The disclosure also reveals massive stock purchases by Trump, particularly on August 18, 2025, which included trades in three major tech stocks—Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia—with each trade valued at between $5m and $25m. Per CNBC, “The Nvidia purchase came exactly one week after Trump announced that Nvidia and AMD had agreed to give the U.S. government 15% of their H20 chip sales to China in exchange for export approval. That deal reopened a key China revenue stream for Nvidia. Apple also announced an additional $100 billion in U.S. investment on Aug. 6, bringing its total planned U.S. commitment to $600 billion.” In response, Norm Eisen, founder of Democracy Defenders Action, wrote, “The corruption is staggering. He & his family are knee-deep in trading on his power. R’s in Congress are enabling this.”