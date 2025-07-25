An image of U.S. President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, along with the words “President Trump: Release All the Epstein Files”, is projected onto the U.S. Chamber of Commerce building. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

Trump’s Epstein Woes Escalate

The Wall St. Journal reported on Wednesday that back in May, Attorney General Pam Bondi informed Donald Trump that his name appears “multiple times” in the Epstein files. During that same meeting, Bondi told Trump they would not be releasing any more of the Epstein files, a decision Bondi made public with an unsigned memo on the DoJ website in early July.

In a related move, Trump’s Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously served as Trump’s personal defense attorney, met with Epstein co-conspirator and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell for two days of questioning, reportedly at Maxwell’s request. Blanche was tight-lipped about their conversations, saying only that he’d disclose what he learned “at the appropriate time.” Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blasted the meeting, saying “Trump sending his personal lawyer, Todd Blanche, to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell stinks of high corruption and conflict of interest.”