U.S. President Donald Trump stops to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.

Iran War Escalates as Houthi Rebels Attack Oil Tankers in the Red Sea

On Thursday, the scope of the war in Iran expanded after Houthi militants attacked two Saudi-backed oil tankers in the Red Sea. The new strikes threatened to shut down yet another crucial oil transport route in the Middle East. As the U.S. carried out its 13th straight night of strikes on Iran, Donald Trump amped up his threats, warning on Truth Social, “If they do this again, the U.S. will hold Iran responsible, in that the Houthis are a Surrogate and/or Proxy of Iran, and major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis, themselves.” The price of Brent crude oil spiked more than 6 percent on Thursday, to about $100 a barrel, the highest level since May.

This comes the same week Trump witnessed the return of the remains of four service members killed in the Iran conflict, whom the White House now refuses to count among those killed in the war because their deaths occurred during the recent ceasefire. Speaking to reporters, Trump insisted the war had the support of the American people, even as a new Fox News poll showed just 34 percent approve of Trump’s handling of it with 66 percent disapproving. Laura Ingraham of Fox highlighted a poll showing support at just 29 percent and urged Trump to end the unpopular conflict. But in an interview with Axios on Thursday, Trump showed no signs of wanting to end the fighting. “I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it.”

White House Signs Saudi Nuclear Deal…Then Trump Blows it Up

On Wednesday, the Trump administration signed a deal with Saudi Arabia that could allow the nation to enrich nuclear fuel. But by Thursday, Trump appeared to potentially scuttle the deal.