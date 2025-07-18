With large media corporations caving to Trump every day, it's more crucial than ever for smaller independent journalists to thrive. We are only able to do this work thanks to our paid subscribers.

Portrait of American financier Jeffrey Epstein (left) and real estate developer Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, 1997. Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images.

Trump’s Happy Birthday Note To Epstein

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal published bombshell reporting on a disturbing happy 50th birthday letter that Donald Trump allegedly wrote to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003. Included in a leather-bound book of birthday messages compiled by Epstein’s co-conspirator Ghislane Maxwell, the note features a bizarre imagined conversation between the two men as well as a hand-drawn nude woman in black sharpie pen, along with Trump’s signature.

In response, Trump called the note “a fake thing” and claimed he “never wrote a picture in my life,” prompting many of his drawings from over the years to resurface online. Trump also threatened to sue the WSJ if they published the story “just like I sued everyone else.” Meanwhile, according to CNBC, Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) has revealed that “FBI agents assigned earlier this year to review investigative files in the criminal case against notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were instructed to ‘flag’” any mention of Trump, per a letter he sent to AG Pam Bondi.