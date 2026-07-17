U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the East Room of the White House on July 16, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/Pool - Getty Images.

Trump Falsely Asserts Debunked Election Lies in Prime Time Speech

On Thursday night, Donald Trump gave a prime time address in which he took his debunked claims of fraud in the 2020 election to a national audience. In a 27-minute speech from the East Wing of the White House, Trump claimed that “great damage has been done to our country” and that “our elections were left vulnerable to being rigged and stolen.” Specifically, Trump asserted that China had interfered in the 2020 election, and that government officials within his own government covered it up. As evidence, Trump announced the declassification of intelligence documents he claimed showed a widespread effort by China to ensure Trump’s loss in 2020. Trump used the speech to call on Congress to pass the SAVE Act, which he calls an “election integrity” bill.

According to DW.com, a 2021 declassified intelligence report found “no indications that any foreign actor attempted to alter any technical aspect of the voting process in the 2020 US election, including voter registration, casting ballots, vote tabulation, or reporting results.” As The New York Times notes, “China’s efforts to collect that data have been broadly known for years. Voter data is in many cases freely available to download on the internet, and in other cases can be purchased. Possessing such data could reveal insights about American voters, but would not allow votes to be manipulated.” The AP noted that Trump “did not produce evidence that votes had been manipulated or that the election outcome had been altered.” What the declassified documents did show, however, was “proof that Russia authorized an influence campaign to support Trump’s reelection and that Iran did the same to undercut him.”

ICE Kills Man in Biddeford, Maine, Sparking Protests

On Monday, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot a motorist in Biddeford, Maine, identified as 26-year-old Colombia national Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero. The Department of Homeland Security claimed in a statement: