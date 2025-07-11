U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

Birthright Citizenship Ban Smacked Down Again

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Joseph Laplante issued a nationwide injunction against Donald Trump’s executive order banning birthright citizenship. In his ruling from the bench, Laplante explained why such a remedy was “not a close call” for him: “The deprivation of US citizenship and an abrupt change of policy that was longstanding … that’s irreparable harm.”

This comes just weeks after the Supreme Court rolled back lower courts’ power to issue nationwide injunctions, but left room for class action lawsuits to be brought as a remedy to block policies with national implications. With his ruling, Laplante authorized the certification of a nationwide class, including “all current and future children” who would be impacted by Trump’s executive order. Laplante temporarily stayed his decision to allow for the U.S. government to appeal, which likely would bring the issue back to the Supreme Court.