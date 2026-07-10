Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner. Photo by Laura Brett/Getty Images.

Race to Replace Graham Platner on Maine Ballot Begins

After days of swirling rumors about the release of yet another damaging story, on Monday Politico reported that Graham Platner’s ex-girlfriend, Jenny Racicot, accused him of sexually assaulting her five years ago. Her account was supported by contemporaneous psychiatrist records and confirmed by others whom Racicot had told about the incident. In the aftermath of the report, Democratic support for Platner collapsed, with lawmakers from Senator Bernie Sanders to Rep. Ro Khanna not only retracting support for Platner but urging him to drop out of the race. On Wednesday, Platner released an 11-minute video in which he announced he would be “suspending campaign operations” and intended “to file the paperwork to withdraw” from the race. A source close to Platner confirmed that he plans to officially withdraw on Monday, July 13, which is the final deadline for him to remove himself from the November ballot. According to Maine rules, the Maine Democratic Party has until July 27 to announce a replacement candidate.

Maine Democratic Party leaders announced on Thursday that they would hold a roughly 600-delegate nominating convention to place a new candidate on the ballot against Senator Susan Collins. According to WMTW, “A written Declaration of Intent to seek the Democratic nomination must be filed with the Chair of the Maine Democratic Party no later than Wednesday, July 15, at 5 p.m. Candidates must also submit at least 500 valid signatures from people who were registered as Democratic voters in Maine as of June 9. Those signatures must include at least 50 from at least eight different counties.” Several Maine Democrats have announced their intention to run for the seat including Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, former public health official Nirav Shah, and former President of the Maine State Senate Troy Jackson. Jackson received the endorsement of Senator Bernie Sanders, and a new poll finds that Jackson leading Collins in the Senate race by 5 points.

Trump Calls Iran Ceasefire “Over” As Two Nations Trade Strikes

On Wednesday, speaking to reporters at the NATO summit in Turkey, Donald Trump declared the ceasefire with Iran signed last month “over” and called Iran’s leaders “scum” and “liars.”