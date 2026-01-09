A notice reading “RIP Renee, murdered by ICE” is seen next to a memorial for Renee Nicole Good on January 07, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to federal officials, an ICE agent shot and killed Good during a confrontation earlier today in south Minneapolis. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images.

ICE Agent Shoots And Kills Minneapolis Mom

On Wednesday, an ICE agent deployed to Minneapolis shot and murdered Renee Nicole Good at point blank range as she tried to drive away after an agent tried to enter her vehicle. In the immediate aftermath of the murder, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem portrayed the shooting as justified, likening Good to a “domestic terrorist.” Donald Trump claimed on Truth Social that Good “violently, willfully and viciously ran over the ICE officer.” But as videos emerged of the incident, the administration’s portrayal was called into serious doubt. The New York Times posted a definitive forensic analysis of the incident.

Later on Wednesday, border patrol agents disrupted a local Minneapolis high school, where they “began tackling people, handcuffed two staff members and released chemical weapons on bystanders.” Minneapolis Public Schools canceled classes for the rest of the week “due to safety concerns.” Then on Thursday, U.S. Border and Customs Enforcement agents shot and injured two people in Portland, Oregon after a “targeted vehicle stop.” DHS later posted on X that the victims were “criminal illegal aliens from Venezuela” and “suspected Tren de Aragua gang associates.”