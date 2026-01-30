The Big Picture

David Maceira
10h

The authoritarian takeover of our government at every level while infringing on human rights and extorting states, the media, universities and businesses is unacceptable. We did not vote for a king.

Casey Revkin
11h

Today is Fred Korematsu Day in California and a few other states. As he sued to government to end his internment during World War II, I thought it's a great day for Americans to call their reps and tell them to end the immigrant family detention centers. People should call, but I also made It really easy with Resistbot. People can text "GO ESH" to 50409.

