Border czar Tom Homan speaks during a news conference about ongoing immigration enforcement operations. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images.

Trump Sends Tom Homan Into Minneapolis To Signal “Draw Down”

In the aftermath of ICE’s murder of Alex Pretti on the streets of Minneapolis on Saturday, Donald Trump signaled a shift in his “Operation Metro Surge” ICE operation in Minnesota. On Tuesday, Trump replaced Border Patrol “Commander At Large” Greg Bovino with “Border Czar” Tom Homan. As part of the shift, Bovino returned to his previous station in Southern California and was stripped of access to his social media. Homan held his first press conference in Minnesota on Thursday, at which he hinted at a “draw down” and “massive changes in the city” but made no promises of a timeline, only demanding “cooperation” from state officials.

After Homan’s arrival in the state, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey made clear, “We need Operation Metro Surge to end. It is not about creating safety in Minneapolis. If the goal was to find an antidote to chaos, there would be a very straightforward answer, which is to end Operation Metro Surge, remove the federal agents.” In the meantime, Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) claimed there would be an end to “enhanced operations” in her state of Maine, a week after ICE began its “Catch of the Day” operation there. Collins said, “I have been urging Secretary Noem and others in the administration to get ICE to reconsider its approach to immigration enforcement in the state.” On Thursday, Collins voted to advance funding for DHS and expressed her continued support for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Senate Deal To Fund Government Hits Last Minute Snag

On Thursday, Senate Democrats reportedly reached a deal with the White House to avert another partial government shutdown, as funding for large parts of the government ends at midnight tonight. Democrats initially blocked an overall six-bill “mini-bus” funding package and demanded reforms at the Department of Homeland Security in the wake of the murder of Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis. According to CBS News, Democrats’ demands include “An end to roving patrols, changes to the rules governing the use of warrants to target migrants and for federal agents to take their masks off and wear body cameras.” The deal Democrats reached with the White House includes support for funding of DHS for two more weeks as negotiations over a shift in policy at the agency continue to play out.

Donald Trump expressed his support for the deal, but Thursday night, the agreement hit a snag when Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) came out against it, based in part on the package’s removal of a provision he championed last year that would repeal a provision allowing senators to sue if their phone records were collected as part of former special counsel Jack Smith’s probe. Graham also expressed frustration with what he called the “demonization” of ICE agents, saying, “I’ve never been more offended than I am right now of what’s being said about these folks.” Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) expressed his frustration at the stalemate, saying, “Republicans need to get their act together.” Even if the Senate is able to pass the funding bill before funding runs out tonight, the earliest the House would be able to vote on it is Monday when they return to session, guaranteeing at least a few days of a partial shutdown.

Tulsi Gabbard Lurks As FBI Raids Georgia Election Office

On Wednesday, the FBI executed a search warrant at Fulton County, Georgia’s elections office as part of Donald Trump’s renewed effort to relitigate his debunked claims of widespread fraud during the 2020 election. While the FBI did not clarify the purpose of the raid, Fulton County Court Clerk Ché Alexander told the Atlanta Journal Constitution, “The FBI agents are here to get the 2020 ballots. They’re all here — trucks, everything.” The raid comes just a week after Trump pledged that “people will soon be prosecuted for what they did” regarding the 2020 presidential election. Democratic Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory declared, “This is an effort to scare people, to deter people from going to the polls in May for our primary and then November for the general election.”

Late Wednesday, Trump’s Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was photographed lurking outside the Fulton County election office during the raid. The Wall St. Journal reported her presence there was part of her role “leading an administration-wide effort to hunt for proof of tampering in the election that Trump lost.” Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed to The Journal that “Director Gabbard is playing a key lead role in this important effort.” U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) expressed his outrage, saying, “My constituents in Georgia – and I think much of the American public – are quite reasonably alarmed and asking questions, after the director of national intelligence was spotted bizarrely and personally lurking in an FBI evidence truck in Fulton county, Georgia, yesterday.”

