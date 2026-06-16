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Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
1h

As my grandma, RIP, used to say, "It's all just a bunch of hooey!"

But I'm glad that Vance will be scapegoated. That part is fun. Walk the plank, JD!

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Graham Foster's avatar
Graham Foster
1h

The thing about this "deal" is that when it collapses the average American is going to feel the consequences.

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