The Big Picture

Martin Solomon
17h

I highly recommend that witnesses to ICE events stand together and chant “Cowards, Cowards. Take off your masks.”

And “Afraid to show your neighbors and your family your evil behavior.”

I found that at previous demonstrations, shouting boo or razzing only invigorated the Trump supporters. “Shame, shame” shut them down and made them leave.

Michela A. C.
17h

"After all, the more shame the public can bring upon accepting such a position, the more ridicule heaped upon the idea that ICE agents must hide their identities just to function, the less appealing that job will be." Respectfully, no. Maggots have shown time and time again since cheeto v1, they cannot be shamed. J6 ICE agents are at their dream job. Proud Boys are at their dream job. You think shame is going to change them? Shaming is not a strategy. Action is a strategy. The app is a strategy. Identifying ICE agents is a strategy. Shaming...smh

