The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
magistra's avatar
magistra
17h

>>But even when she is confronted, as here, no one has asked the follow-up question: “If you’re lying about this, why should we believe anything you say?”

Great piece! But Noem should be asked 'SINCE you're lying about this ...' and NOT 'if.'

Because there's nothing 'iffy' about it at all.

Reply
Share
Jeannine Johnson's avatar
Jeannine Johnson
17h

She needs to be impeached.

Reply
Share
1 reply
73 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Big Picture · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture