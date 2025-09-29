U.S. federal agents working for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detain immigrants and asylum seekers reporting for immigration court proceedings. Photo by DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.

ICE agents and their newly government-sanctioned practices are wreaking terror and destruction throughout our immigrant communities as it is. Keeping children in concentration camps, throwing people off the street into unmarked vans, and racially profiling “Hispanic-seeming” people are the new normal under the Trump regime. But things have now gotten even worse because of ICE impersonators.

From a depressingly young age, girls learn to fear the hallmarks of stereotypical kidnappers and abusers. Masked men wearing dark, plain clothing, driving unmarked vehicles, and wielding handcuffs are a few that come to mind. And as a result of Trump’s massive immigration crackdown, our federal government has emboldened ICE agents to operate using these intentionally terrifying tactics.

Not only does ICE’s use of masks and plain clothes with no visible identifiers foster fear and mistrust in the minds of the public, now it has opened the door for criminal ICE impersonators to wield those same tactics as a means to kidnap and sexually assault women.