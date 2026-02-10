Letter obtained and shared via ProPublica.

A federal appeals court in Texas just handed immigration authorities the power to lock people up indefinitely.

In Buenrostro-Mendez v. Bondi, a divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled that the government may hold immigrants in ICE detention without ever providing a bond hearing. In practical terms, tens of thousands can now be jailed for months or even years while their cases wind through the system, with no judge deciding whether continued confinement is necessary.

This is an extreme ruling by two extremist jurists, the most radical pair of judges on the Fifth Circuit, Edith H. Jones and Kyle Duncan. But it does not arrive in a vacuum. The decision adds a legal imprimatur on existing ICE detention centers—really, concentration camps—that routinely fail to provide basic human needs, adequate medical care or timely case resolution.

Once indefinite detention is stacked on top of this, the human misery and civil rights violations will skyrocket.

What the case held

In Buenrostro-Mendez, two members of a Fifth Circuit panel accepted the government’s argument that immigrants can be detained without any opportunity for a bond hearing, based solely on how they are classified under immigration law. Under their erroneous interpretation of the law, someone who crossed the border years ago, built a life here and was later arrested may be treated just like someone stopped at the border yesterday. That’s because both supposedly are “seeking admission” to the U.S., and therefore both can be held without bond.

That is a devastating conclusion. Bond hearings are one of the few remaining pressure points in an overburdened immigration system. Cases often take months or years to resolve. And while a bond hearing does not guarantee release, it requires the government to explain to a judge why continued detention is justified.

As Georgetown law professor Steve Vladeck explained, the idea that the government may simply detain people indefinitely without bond is an “extreme minority view.” Indeed, as Kyle Cheney of Politico reported, “[A]t least 360 judges rejected the expanded detention strategy—in more than 3,000 cases—while just 27 backed it in about 130 cases.”

Other jurisdictions have encountered this very issue and soundly rejected the government’s flawed “seeking admission” argument. The advancement of that argument even caused a backlog of cases in Minneapolis, leading Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz to accuse ICE of violating nearly 100 court orders requiring the release of individuals the government was purporting to hold under this strained interpretation.

Judge Schiltz wrote, “This Court recently held that, because such aliens are not ‘seeking admission’ [as required under the mandatory detention law], that provision does not apply to them,” citing his own decision of November 25, 2025.

“Seeking admission” explained

With the government relying so much on these two words to indefinitely hold tens of thousands of people, the question is worth unpacking.

The government’s position—now adopted by the Fifth Circuit—is that anyone who entered the country without formal permission is always “seeking admission,” even years later and even when arrested far from the border. Under this theory, such individuals are treated as if they are perpetually standing at the border.

Many judges have explained why that just doesn’t fly. District Court Judge Dale Ho of the Southern District of New York summed it up best using a simple analogy: Someone who sneaks into a movie theater and sits down would not ordinarily be described later as “seeking admission” to the theater. Such persons are already in. They are seeking to remain.

Judge Lewis Kaplan of the SDNY likewise concluded that the government’s interpretation ignored the structure of the statute and collapsed distinctions Congress deliberately created.

If everyone is always “seeking admission,” those judges reasoned, then Congress’s bond provisions become largely pointless. And yet, the Fifth Circuit nevertheless adopted this extremist and legally unsupportable interpretation.

ICE will capitalize on the decision

Even if the decision is ultimately overturned, it could remain binding law in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi for months or longer. These states already house a significant share of the nation’s detention facilities.

But it gets worse. As Professor Vladeck noted, the way the law gets interpreted affects whether detainees receive individualized review, whether they are transferred between facilities, and how long they remain in custody without judicial oversight. Importantly, detention challenges generally must be filed where a person is currently being held. That means ICE can also influence which law applies by deciding where to detain people.

Advocates have long warned that this creates incentives to transfer detainees into Fifth Circuit states, where bond hearings are now harder to obtain. We are seeing that happen already.

And given what we have learned about the ongoing conditions within these human warehouses and concentration camps, this will shift the humanitarian crisis into overdrive.

The pleas of the children

Even before the Fifth Circuit’s decision, family detention was already causing serious harm, particularly to children. The ruling all but guarantees that those harms will now last far longer, at least within the states bound by the ruling.

The plight of Liam Conejo Ramos, a five-year-old from Minnesota, captured the nation’s attention, and his case illustrates how ordinary families can become drawn into prolonged detention. Liam and his father were legally in this country under a pending asylum application. They were nevertheless seized by federal agents and taken from their home in a suburb outside Minneapolis to the “South Texas Family Residential Center” in Dilley, Texas.

While in custody, Liam became ill. He developed a fever and stomach pain. According to his family, he became withdrawn and disengaged, showing signs of anxiety and depression.

ICE also arrested and transported a ten-year-old girl, Elizabeth Zuna Caisaguano, along with her mother, from the same Minnesota neighborhood as Liam to the Dilley prison in Texas. There, they were held for over a month even though they had committed no crimes. Like the Ramos family, Elizabeth and her mother were here legally under a pending asylum case. During their confinement, a measles outbreak spread through the center. When Elizabeth finally returned home, teachers and family members reported that she was anxious and withdrawn.

Liam and Elizabeth are the fortunate ones. There are some 750 families, half of them with children, being held at the Dilley prison alone. Children there described their experience in letters and drawings obtained and published by ProPublica. They wrote about missing school, losing track of time, and uncertainty about their release:

A rainbow, a family portrait, a heart. These are the drawings found in handwritten letters from children detained at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in South Texas…. In their words and drawings, they convey how much they ache for creature comforts and describe the anguish of being trapped. They write about missing their friends and teachers, falling behind at school, having unreliable access to medical care when they’re sick — some say they’re sick a lot — and feeling scared about what comes next.

One child simply wrote: “I have been here too long.”

Another, 9-year-old Maria Antonia Montoya, blames herself for her family’s arrest because they were on their way to Disney World, where she had long wanted to go, when they were arrested. They have been held at Dilley for 113 days.

Luisanney Toloza is just five years old and drew a picture of her family.

Without even an opportunity for a bond hearing, families could remain in detention for years while cases move slowly through the system as court dates get bumped, paperwork accumulates, and access to medical and educational services remains limited or non-existent. Parents are left trying to reassure children without knowing when—or whether—release will ever come.

Overcrowded, unsanitary and dangerous conditions

In many ICE facilities, the number of detainees is creating severe overcrowding without any apparent plan to alleviate it.

A former worker at an ICE detention facility in Baltimore described inhumane conditions there. “I worked there for several months and it was probably day one, day two that I saw the abuse,” the whistleblower said, speaking to CBS News affiliate WUSA9 through an anonymizing voice filter. “I saw people laying in feces. People throwing up, people laying in urine.”

The former employee provided internal ICE headcount sheets from December showing 47, 50 and 56 detainees in the same cell and as many as 50 in an even smaller cell.

“People slept on the floor. We have bugs in there and they slept on the floor. The cold floor,” the worker said, comparing the scenes to “pictures that I saw in elementary school of how they brought the slaves from Africa.“ The worker highlighted this with disturbing details:

When describing the treatment of women’s sanitary needs, the worker’s voice cracked with emotion. “We didn’t always have sanitary stuff for them if they were having their cycle. They were given diapers,” the worker said. “And because you can’t put the diapers in the toilet, the rooms didn’t have trash cans. So some of us would give them boxes. And they would fill up with these diapers.” … “We stopped giving them cotton blankets, blankets as we know them, because the blankets were covered in feces, lice, urine, and throw up,” the worker said. “There’s no way to clean these blankets. They won’t allow anyone to take these blankets and wash them. So when we would see they would have feces on them, we would throw them away.”

ICE denied the report, despite video evidence confirming the conditions described. In a statement to WUSA9, ICE insisted, “Overcrowding does not happen,” adding that the recent video was a “temporary result of flight cancellations due to a historic snowstorm.”

The spokesperson added: “ICE maintains occupancy within established guidelines.” Yet ICE has not responded to a follow-up question asking what those guidelines are.

Lack of adequate medical care

Across ICE facilities, detainees have also reported long delays in receiving medical attention. Journalists have documented cases in which individuals were told to wait or self-treat until symptoms worsened. In some instances, people were hospitalized only after collapsing.

Mother Jones shockingly reported that ICE has not paid third-party providers for medical care since October 2025 and has no mechanism to provide prenatal care.

Reporting by the Nevada Independent highlighted this lack of prenatal care for pregnant women at the Henderson Detention Center. Emine Ş—an asylum seeker from Turkey who was legally in this country at the time she was detained—spent the first few months of her high-risk pregnancy incarcerated there with no prenatal care whatsoever. She was only released following the paper’s reporting.

Emine described the conditions of the facility as poor, even for a “normal healthy person.” She was forced to sleep without a pillow and reported that detainees could leave their cells for only two hours per day to shower and use the phone. Within the first month of her detention, she said she lost about 15 pounds, even though the Mayo Clinic recommends healthy women gain from 25 to 35 pounds during their pregnancy.

ICE plans a massive expansion of prisons and camps

Thanks to an influx of $45 billion from the Republican budget passed last year, with funds already appropriated through 2029 for new ICE facilities, the agency plans to balloon its detention capacity through large, centralized structures. Reuters reported that the proposed warehouse-style centers will be capable of holding thousands of people.

The more people there are in ICE confinement—and we are already at 70,000 nationwide—the longer the wait periods will be for any kind of court hearing. Without the possibility of a prompt bond hearing to secure their release, tens of thousands more will remain stuck in the system.

Expansion of ICE facilities also means people will be held in warehouses and camps that are much farther from legal counsel, family, and other support networks. It will also open the system up to a revolving series of transfers, making tracking of location of loved ones and clients far more difficult.

And once transferred into the Fifth Circuit states, the new no-bond rule applies.

The detention industrial complex

There’s another disturbing facet to all this we shouldn’t overlook. Immigration detention has quickly become a big business operated by a few key private contractors.

For example, GEO Group and CoreCivic manage many ICE facilities. In public filings, both describe immigration detention as a major source of revenue. These management contracts are generally structured around per-diem payments, often with guaranteed minimums.

As a result, revenue depends in significant part on occupancy levels and average length of detention. That creates a perverse incentive to house more people for longer, all so these contractors can charge the government more money.

According to reporting by NOTUS, GEO Group and CoreCivic have spent millions on lobbying related to detention and enforcement policy. And campaign finance records show donations to Republican candidates supportive of expanded enforcement.

There is little oversight or competitive bidding during times of enforcement surges. During prior surges, ICE relied on expedited and noncompetitive contracts to add detention space and bed capacity.

The very real danger here is that federal mass detention policies will quickly create a new system rivaling our existing prison system, which already mass incarcerates millions, with racial minorities bearing the brunt. The private companies behind the ICE prisons and concentration camps will hire ever more powerful lobbyists in Washington. They will then push for more funding to generate profits from the trafficking of human beings—the vast majority of whom have no criminal history and have violated no laws.

The time to push back is now

The horrific panel decision in Buenrostro-Mendez v. Bondi threatens to supercharge mass detention, but it remains legally vulnerable. It could receive en banc review by the entire Fifth Circuit, and because of conflicts with other circuits, it likely will reach the Supreme Court. The tortured reasoning of the decision and its lack of textual support in the law could lead to at least two of the right-wing justices joining the liberals to strike it down.

But even if this might happen one day, it could take months or longer to get the case before the Court. And while we are waiting for the ruling to be overturned, it remains binding law.

As discussed above, without the requirement of bond hearings, detention becomes easier to impose and harder to unwind. Families would remain confined without routine judicial reassessment. Combined with expanding capacity and perverse profit-based management, the current humanitarian crisis in our ICE prisons and camps would balloon.

Ordinary citizens and communities have a chance to push back, however. ICE is currently in the process of leasing or purchasing major facilities in communities across the country. And residents, even in Trump-leaning counties, are rejecting ICE’s expansion and refusing to allow centers to be built in their towns.

As an example, the New York Times recently reported that residents and officials from Chester, New York, a GOP stronghold of some 4,000 people located 60 miles north of Manhattan, took strong issue with a proposed new ICE facility being located in their town:

Some dabbed tears under white fluorescent lights as the sound of chanting wafted from the parking lot, where hundreds more sipped hot chocolate and pressed picket signs against the building’s windows.

The government had hoped to convert a former Pep Boys distribution center into a detention facility that could hold as many as 1,500 people. Instead, it ignited a firestorm—and a bipartisan one at that.

Republican and Democratic elected officials and residents across the Hudson Valley region lambasted the plan, expressing fears that the immigration operation would overwhelm scarce local resources and unleash a torrent of fraught encounters with federal agents.

“Everywhere that this has happened has been kind of a real dumpster fire,” said Stefan M. Neuhaus, the Orange County chief executive and a Republican. “It’s been greeted with controversy, protests, violence, and it’s not something that we want in this sleepy county.”

The Times noted,

Chester isn’t alone. A year into the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, communities across the United States are opposing plans to convert warehouses into detention centers. The warehouses have become a potent symbol for critics who have painted them as inhumane places with grim accommodations.

Community pushback against ICE expansion could buy critical time, including what will be needed for the appellate courts to even have a chance to overturn Buenrostro-Mendez.

Meanwhile, public outcry is growing. As people learn more about the deplorable, unsanitary and inhumane conditions of the prisons and camps, the incarceration of innocent people including thousands of children without access to adequate medical care, and the perverse and corrupt for-profit nature of the human trafficking paid for by the taxpayers, the protests outside such facilities are mounting.

If Congress and the courts cannot find a way to shut down America’s concentration camps, then the people may find a way to do so themselves. In the meantime, families and children continue to languish in a hellish legal limbo.

