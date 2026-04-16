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TG's Train of Thought's avatar
TG's Train of Thought
4h

The hunger you’re describing is exactly what I’ll be speaking to tonight — on behalf of a first-time congressional candidate in Ohio’s 10th district. The yearning for competence isn’t abstract. We’ve been living the alternative here in Ohio’s 10th for twenty years. I’ve been writing about this in my “Into the Arena” series — particularly the last piece about waiting to exhale. When someone finally shows up who actually wants to govern rather than perform, the room exhales.

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Jan's avatar
Jan
5h

Competence in service to the people would be such a relief. Hoping.

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