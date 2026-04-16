LEFT: (L-R) NASA’s Artemis II mission astronauts Canadian Space Agency’s Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist Christina Koch, pilot Victor Glover and commander Reid Wiseman. Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP via Getty Images. RIGHT: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks to supporters during his 100-day address. Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images.

I haven’t been able to get Artemis II off my mind.

Four astronauts — Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen — lifted off from Kennedy Space Center on April 1, 2026. They completed a ten-day journey around the Moon, the first crewed lunar flyby since Apollo 17 in over five decades. Their mission was a marvel of coordination. It took thousands of engineers and months of preparation, and the crew executed so flawlessly that it seemed almost effortless.

This was the Space Olympics, and excellence was on display.

We’ve been told repeatedly over the past decade that chaos is a kind of strength, that disruption equals authenticity, and that breaking things proves anti-establishment bona fides. Yet here was a crew inside the tight confines of a rocket, hurtling at unfathomable speeds while remaining on schedule, doing exactly what the science predicted while the world cheered.

Watching Artemis II re-enter our atmosphere in a fiery ball, then splash down perfectly, I felt the hunger.

What competence looks like when we see it

The Artemis mission didn’t just succeed technically. It tapped into something deeper in the national mood. Writing in the Washington Monthly, Bart H. Welling described watching the launch and feeling something he hadn’t expected: pride. A vision of things we used to take for granted, he wrote, that now seem nothing short of magical.

When acts of competence surprise us, it’s a sign something larger has gone badly wrong. For ten days, Americans were reminded that this country can still do hard things when the right people are in charge.

It also served as a quiet answer to a different kind of competence now commanding the public’s attention. China is now our undisputed international competitor, and its advances in renewable energy, biotechnology, and 5G infrastructure have become too significant to ignore. It now leads the world in EV production, dominates global solar panel manufacturing, and has made sustained, state-backed investments in science and engineering education that are producing eye-popping results. That all of this is unfolding under an authoritarian regime in Beijing makes it all the more discomfiting.

Artemis II gave us reason to believe we can still compete. China, by contrast, gives us reason to worry that we are choosing not to. Together, they are fueling the same hunger to do better.

A pattern we’ve seen before

But doing better has proven challenging under the Trump style of governance. I’ve written earlier about the five-step pattern underlying his major second-term failures: move fast and break things, ignore the Constitution and the law, dismiss experts and common sense, retreat while blaming others, and watch his approval numbers fall. DOGE, the tariffs, and the war with Iran all followed this pattern with remarkable fidelity.

DOGE debuted with Elon Musk brandishing a literal chainsaw onstage at CPAC, promising to eliminate waste and save hundreds of billions. Instead, it delivered gutted agencies, compromised federal data systems, and savings that proved largely illusory — while crippling programs that served veterans, scientists, public health workers and rural communities.

Trump’s tariffs produced the very confusion, market volatility, and rising consumer prices that economists across the political spectrum had warned would result. The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 ruling, ultimately struck down most of these tariffs, finding that Trump had exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Two of Trump’s own appointees — Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett — joined the majority. He has since found ways to keep some tariffs imposed under other legal authorities, but his power to wield emergency law as a tariff weapon is gone.

And the war with Iran, launched in the middle of negotiations without congressional authorization and without the support of a single traditional ally, has closed the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a supply crunch that is driving up prices for gasoline, fertilizer, jet fuel, and virtually all ocean-shipped goods. As I wrote in March, these knock-on effects were foreseeable to anyone willing to consult expert analysis on how Iran would respond to precisely this kind of strike.

The through-line here is unmissable: a governing style that mistakes speed for strategy, confuses destruction with reform, and treats expert warnings as obstacles rather than input. As the wreckage accumulates, the public is beginning to notice that things are going badly awry.

Why is it so bad? Pick a theory

Incompetence would seem at first blush something to avoid, whatever the project, program or governance style. But that’s not how Trumpian incompetence manifests.

Political scholars have offered four distinct explanations for why the Trump years have been characterized by so many systemic failures. It’s worth surveying them briefly to give our frustrations some logical purchase and analytical grounding.

The first school views the chaos as deliberate, a strategy to undermine democracy itself. Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt, in How Democracies Die, argue that democratic backsliding rarely arrives through dramatic coups. Instead, it unfolds through the gradual erosion of institutional norms, the delegitimization of referees, and the systematic weakening of the structures that constrain executive power. Timothy Snyder, in On Tyranny, goes further. He argues that chaos itself is a tool. When institutions are overwhelmed, when the pace of violations outstrips the capacity of the opposition to respond, the system itself is destabilized in ways that serve the interests of those who generated the chaos. The target, according to this view, is democracy. What looks like incompetence is actually the consolidation of power.

The second school asks not just what the chaos destroys, but what it is meant to build. Steve Bannon said it plainly: the goal is the “deconstruction of the administrative state.” Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s infamous governing blueprint, laid out in detail how federal agencies would be dismantled, their career civil servants replaced with inevitably less competent loyalists, and their regulatory functions eliminated. Where the first school sees chaos as a means of seizing power, this one sees it as a means of remaking America into a Christian nationalist authoritarian state: a smaller or non-existent government, permanent conservative dominance and a federal bureaucracy stripped of the independence that makes it functional. Under this view, failure is feature of a movement that regards government itself as the enemy.

The third school is also known as a “kakistocracy,” or rule by the least qualified. Michael Lewis, in The Fifth Risk, documented what happens when people who do not understand government take it over. They don’t know what they don’t know, dismiss the expertise of career officials, and fail to assess the risks they are creating. Barbara Res, who worked directly under Trump in the construction industry for years, has described his managerial style as one that rewards loyalty over competence, mistakes bluster for capability, and systematically drives out the people who actually know how to do things.

The fourth school is simpler but now pops up everywhere we look: grift. Under this view, the chaos serves the financial and personal interests of those in charge. Tariff exemptions that benefit specific companies, cryptocurrency ventures that create huge conflicts of interest, government contracts steered toward key allies and donors — the pattern is well-documented. When the fog of disorder is thick enough, accountability becomes nearly impossible, and those who created the disorder are well-positioned to profit from it.

So which school has it right? It’s likely e) all of the above. The Trump regime isn’t a monolith. There are white supremacists like Miller and Bannon, Christian nationalists like Russ Vought, court jesters like RFK Jr., and grifters like the Trump brothers and Kristi Noem. The incompetence and chaos depend on the actors and the moment.

But here’s the thing: Whether the chaos is strategic, ideological, managerial, or venal, the devastation is the same. Preventable diseases on the rise. Gutted agencies. Innocent school girls slaughtered. Oil above $100 a barrel. A war with no exit. The cause of the fire is for historians; the conflagration is what we’re living through.

We’ve been here before

I’ve often advised that when the zone is intentionally flooded so that we’re overwhelmed and drowning, we need to climb up and out to higher ground. From there, we can see the broader picture, and in this case, some helpful historical parallels.

The U.S. has been in moments like this before. History teaches that sustained incompetence and mismanagement, once they grow undeniable, generate their own corrective forces.

At the risk of oversimplification, the Gilded Age (which Trump loves to refer back to) produced robber barons who monopolized railroads, oil, and steel, and accumulated historic wealth. They used that wealth to capture the entire political system, and it worked for decades… until it didn’t. The Progressive Era emerged not from a sudden moral awakening but from the accumulated weight of evidence. Unchecked monopoly power was corrupting democracy, impoverishing workers, and making the economy less competitive. Theodore Roosevelt didn’t break up the railroads and oil companies because he was a radical. He did it because the dysfunction had become indefensible and the public had begun to demand someone willing to govern.

A generation later, the story repeated. Herbert Hoover’s response to the crashing stock market produced one of the most spectacular failures in Republican governance. The nation’s economic woes were compounded by the catastrophic Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, which triggered retaliatory tariffs from trading partners and deepened the economic collapse — an outcome that economists widely regard as a cautionary tale. In his Rose Garden remarks announcing his own sweeping tariffs, Trump invoked Smoot-Hawley — not as a warning but to argue that America’s mistake was abandoning high tariffs too soon. Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal was not a perfect policy program, but it was a serious one. It was built around a simple idea: government could and should deliver results for people who were suffering. The hunger for competent governance, after years of its absence, produced one of the most consequential policy eras in American history. It lifted millions out of poverty and restructured the relationship between citizens and their government for generations.

The parallels to our current moment are striking. We have a president who uses tariffs as a blunt instrument to generate economic chaos and international retaliation, while oligarchs are building media and technology monopolies to help keep themselves in power, all while agencies responsible for public welfare are systematically undermined. But if this is a pattern Americans have encountered before, then history offers a strong hint of what comes next.

Feeding the hunger

Even as we witness the stark consequences of governing incompetence at national and global levels, the picture at the state and local level offers a measure of hope. When taken seriously, the public’s appetite for competence looks very different in practice.

In New York City, Zohran Mamdani, the 34-year-old democratic socialist, has spent his first 100 days actually governing. His team secured $1.2 billion in state funding, in partnership with Governor Kathy Hochul, to deliver universal child care for two-year-olds, starting in the city’s lowest-income neighborhoods. The city’s Department of Transportation filled more than 100,000 potholes in that same period. He also launched a crackdown on the city’s infamous sidewalk scaffolding, announced plans to speed up bus corridors by 20 percent, and opened a long-delayed infirmary at Rikers Island.

Mamdani calls this governing philosophy “pothole politics.” It rests on the belief that if you want people to trust your transformative vision, you must first fix the everyday failures that erode that trust.. As his latest coup, he persuaded Gov. Hochul, who had previously resisted his calls to tax the wealthy, to propose a pied-à-terre surcharge on second homes in New York City valued above $5 million. It’s the first such tax in state history and is projected to generate $500 million annually.

But competence is not just a story about liberal blue enclaves. In recent years, Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama —among the poorest states and long near the bottom of every educational ranking — have produced something remarkable: genuine, measurable gains in student literacy. Mississippi’s Literacy-Based Promotion Act, passed in 2013, mandated phonics-based instruction in early grades and held students to clear reading benchmarks before advancing. The results, tracked by the National Assessment of Educational Progress, have been striking. In 2024, Mississippi fourth graders, adjusted for demographics, ranked first in the nation in both reading and math. Louisiana followed with similar reforms and equally dramatic climbs in the rankings, while Alabama has followed a similar path with measurable gains of its own. Louisiana, for example, soared from 42nd to 11th in fourth-grade reading scores during the pandemic, when most states were declining.

These gains did not come from progressive policy frameworks or abundant funding.They came from discipline, consistency, rigorous implementation, and a sustained commitment to delivering results for children who had been failed by leaders for generations. Mississippi’s Black fourth-grade students now rank third in the nation in both reading and math. Hispanic and low-income students have also claimed top spots nationally in reading and second place in math nationwide. Governing well, it turns out, is available to anyone willing to do the work, regardless of party.

Mamdani is a democratic socialist. Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama are among the reddest states in the country. Politically, they share very little common ground. What they do share is more fundamental: a commitment to taking governance seriously, measuring success by outcomes rather than rhetoric, and treating the people they serve as deserving of real results.

What we owe ourselves

The wager of the Trump-era populist right was that voters would prefer the visceral energy of outsiders to the measured precision of experts. For a time, that wager paid off politically, even as it failed in practice. But that failure is now impossible to ignore, and the mood is shifting.

Americans watching Artemis II carry four astronauts around the Moon feel something they didn’t expect: the deep satisfaction of watching something difficult done well. The same could be said for the compelling educational success story unfolding in the Deep South, driven by disciplined and evidence-based methods rather than ideology. And it could be said about a 34-year-old democratic socialist mayor of New York City, who is governing by filling potholes while securing child care funding, elevating it all into a political philosophy.

This hunger for competence is something newer and more demanding than just nostalgia. It’s a refusal to accept that this is as good as it gets. It’s also a rejection of the pre-Trump order that failed too many for too long. There is a growing recognition that government can actually work, that planning and expertise and execution are not elitist but democratic, and that when systems fail, ordinary people suffer most.

What we owe ourselves, and each other, is an insistence on holding leaders to a standard of competence. This standard can and must replace the current, destructive emphasis on performative loyalty, disruption, entertainment and optics.

It’s the standard that demands showing up, doing the work, and delivering real results — with the bonhomie and camaraderie of a shared mission, while trusting that the experts have prepared well so we don’t burn up when we plunge back down to Earth.

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