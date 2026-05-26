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Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
13h

Excellent summary and use of Greek mythology.

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Linda Braun's avatar
Linda Braun
12h

What a thoughtful, insightful analysis, Jay! Trump has not only put himself “between a rock and a hard place”but the whole world is suffering.

Can we learn enough from this situation to not let it happen again—

i. e. can the US not fall to someone as selfish, evil and entitled ever again? Will we come out of this wiser?

I want a bright future for our children and grandchildren… I am not giving up on that yet.

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