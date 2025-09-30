The Big Picture

SCOTT BRIZARD
9h

To crib from Anat on Anand’s substack:

‘No bailouts for billionaires, No dollars for dictators, No funding for fascists, No payouts to pedophiles! ‘

How’s that for simple messaging, Dems?! Get on it!

Philip DeWalt
10h

Shut it down and make the conditions to reopen:

1) Shut down ICE

2) Stop the tariffs

3) Release the Epstein files

NONE of those cost diddly squat, but they’ll never agree, so the Dem’s need to keep hammering that home over and over and if we have to stay shut down until the mid-terms next year, so be it. It’s better than the government we’re gonna get if we give this criminals another penny of our money.

