U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) (L) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) deliver remarks. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

At midnight tonight, barring some last-minute deal between the parties, the federal government will shut down.

We haven’t been on the edge of a shutdown in seven years. The last time this happened, back in 2018, Donald Trump forced one for 35 days after Congress refused to fund his border wall. He threw a tantrum and shut things down for 35 days, but eventually chickened out and reopened the government without getting his border wall funding, but not before causing widespread damage.

By contrast, when Democrats have been in charge of at least part of government, including in the House after 2018 and for all four years of the Biden administration, we haven’t seen any shutdowns.

Fast forward to today, with the GOP running all branches of government, and we’re barreling toward one yet again.

Funny how that pattern works.

As we approach midnight, the intellectually lazy question the media and the pundit class repeat is, “Who will be blamed for the shutdown?” They are even conducting polls about it before it happens.

I think this is the wrong question. Before I get into my reasons, let’s review why the government may have to shut down in the first place and what generally happens when it does. During that discussion, pay attention to the difference between essential and non-essential functions, and even more importantly, who in the government will have to continue to work without pay.

We’ll also look at the shutdown that almost took place in March before Senate Democrats blinked and agreed to keep it open, and why we aren’t as likely to see the Democrats cave so embarrassingly and humiliatingly today.

As we walk through this, you may start to understand why I see the blame game as the wrong one to play at this point. What’s really at issue is power and how to use it, especially when refusing to be complicit in the actions of an authoritarian regime.

Why is the government shutting down?

Much of our government—with the exception of programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, which are funded directly through payroll taxes—relies on annual funding appropriations. Every year, at least in theory, Congress must pass budget legislation in the fall for the following fiscal year. That legislation consists of 12 appropriations bills, one for each appropriations subcommittee.

If Congress can’t pass these bills in time, the usual solution is a “continuing resolution” or “CR” that continues to fund the government, buying more time for legislators to pass the appropriations. In fact, we’re operating on a CR now; final appropriations bills were last passed back in March 2024, but ever since then, Congress has been kicking the can down the road by passing CRs.

There was a CR proposed in March of 2025, which nearly caused a shutdown because Democrats largely opposed it. But at the last minute, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reversed himself and voted for it, leading a group of Democrats in the Senate to break the filibuster with the required 60 votes. That, in turn, kept the government open and bought more time for Congress to finish the appropriations process.

But guess what? We’re now at the end of September, and the CR is about to run out at midnight tonight. True to form, the GOP Congress hasn’t passed a single one of the 12 appropriations bills. That means at midnight tonight, without a CR, the Treasury will not be authorized to make any further payments, including to federal workers and contractors.

No money means no way to keep the doors open and the lights on.

In short, we’re about to shut down because Congress, which is run by the GOP, failed to use the time Democrats helped them buy to enact any of the 12 bills necessary to fund the government.

Now the GOP wants seven more weeks to do its appropriations, and the Democrats are once again in a position to demand conditions for that extension.

What happens when a shutdown starts?

During a shutdown, federal agencies discontinue all “non-essential” and/or discretionary functions. They have to keep these things on ice until Congress enacts new funding legislation, either by passing appropriations bills or pushing through a new CR, which the President then signs into law.

By contrast, “essential” services continue to function along with mandatory spending programs such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. But what are considered “essential” services, and what are “non-essential” services?

Essential services are generally associated with public safety personnel. They include active duty military members, much of federal law enforcement, border patrol, employees at federally funded hospitals, air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration officers.

Non-essential services include the National Park Service, environmental and food inspection, and administrative functions of the Internal Revenue Service and Health and Human Services, just to name a few. Within these services, agencies can later designate some areas to be essential to public safety and reopen them.

It’s important to note that just because some employees are deemed “essential” and are not furloughed as part of a shutdown, that does not mean they actually get paid. In fact, the law says they have to work without pay because the U.S. Treasury can’t legally issue payment, but they are too important to simply not show up.

The only federal employees who continue to get paid during a shutdown are those whose salaries aren’t part of the annual appropriations process and are funded via a separate statute. These include the President, Congress and the federal judiciary, all of which have permanent or standing appropriations.

But here’s something to keep in mind: Forcing people to work without pay for an extended period can produce resentment, as we saw during the last shutdown when many TSA workers refused to show up for no pay, calling in sick instead.

One big group that would be forced to work for no pay during a shutdown is ICE officers. This includes thousands of new recruits who presumably took the job after being lured by the high pay. In an agency already demoralized and under severe stress, an extended shutdown could produce significant grumbling and sudden absenteeism.

How do we get out of a shutdown?

Just as the government can partially shut down if Congress has completed only some of the appropriations process, a total shutdown (like the one we’re facing tonight) can be undone over time and in parts. This process could entail a CR that funds part of the government at existing levels, or via a new appropriations bill that reopens a part of the government.

These resolutions and bills would also be subject to the same Senate filibuster rules, so if the GOP really wanted to reopen parts of the government, it could seek help from the Democrats to do so. At least seven Senate Democrats—likely eight if Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) continues to vote against the budget—would need to agree.

Note that the GOP could try to make this politically costly by proposing reopenings that the Democrats would have to vote against, with the implication that the “blame” for the continued shutdown lies with Democrats.

Are we going to see another capitulation like we saw in March?

In a piece I wrote earlier that looked ahead to tonight’s “shutdown showdown,” I performed an autopsy on what went wrong with the Democrats the last time they faced the funding cliff back in March.

Back then, Minority Leader Schumer infamously reversed himself and declared he was voting for the CR, all while getting no notable concessions from the GOP. He came under intense criticism for this failure to negotiate, and the sense among many Democrats was that we simply didn’t have strong enough leaders standing up to Trump.

Now here we are again, after the budget can was kicked for another six months, and we are facing the same question.

At the time, in an OpEd piece explaining his decision, Schumer had voiced four concerns. As I explained,

First, he believed the shutdown would empower Trump and Musk to destroy government services more quickly than ever by deeming whole swaths of the government non-essential and by furloughing staff. Second, if the government shut down, the GOP could use its majority to cherry-pick which agencies to reopen, leaving others to languish. Third, a shutdown would bring real pain to Americans. Veterans Affairs and Social Security offices could see staff reduced even further, and it could stall federal court cases, delaying trials and clogging the appeals process for years. Fourth, a shutdown would distract from Trump’s failures. He had caused chaos in the markets and damaged the economy, but that would take second place to the crisis of a paralyzed government.”

None of these concerns holds much weight this time.

After DOGE under Musk and the OMB under Russ Vought, the federal workforce has already lost some 275,000 people, the largest cut in a single year since World War II. The cuts are already so bad that some agencies are forced to hire back people they had pushed out earlier.

As for shuttering agencies, the administration is already closing those it doesn’t like, such as USAID and the Education Department, while ignoring that it doesn’t have the power to do so.

And the short-term pain Schumer worried about under a government shutdown in March pales next to what the GOP budget and loss of ACA subsidies will inflict if something isn’t done to stop them now.

Finally, everyone already knows that Trump owns this terrible economy. The shutdown won’t change that.

The Democratic base was furious at Schumer for his capitulation in March. His political career cannot survive another failure to stand up to Trump, and it appears he now understands that.

The parties’ present positions

Congressional leaders from both parties met with Donald Trump at the White House yesterday to negotiate. This meeting happened after Trump had cancelled a prior promised meeting. The word from Trump had been—and I’m quoting a White House official directly here—“go fuck yourself.”

Someone at the White House probably realized it was a bad look for Trump to refuse to negotiate at all, so the meeting took place yesterday afternoon. During the meeting, as Schumer confirmed, Trump learned for the first time about the impending expiration of ACA subsidies by hearing the news from Schumer directly.

Democrats want a permanent extension of those ACA subsidies, which affect some 23 million people on Obamacare. If those expire at the end of the year as scheduled, insurance premiums are expected to rise around 75 percent for the average consumer purchasing insurance on ACA marketplaces. That would be a catastrophe for millions and could spell political doom for the GOP—which is why at least some swing state and swing district Republicans support an extension of the subsidies.

In addition, Democrats want to roll back the billions in so-called “rescissions” that the White House unilaterally made. Those rescissions in effect permitted the Trump regime to undo the entire budget appropriations process by simply nixing the parts of it that it didn’t like. As Democrats have pointed out, why even go through the budgetary process at all if in the end the White House can snip out whatever it wants? Democrats are rightfully demanding an ironclad agreement that doesn’t allow for rescissions.

On top of these demands, Democrats want to reverse the $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid that Republicans enacted unilaterally this summer, to eliminate new work requirements for that program, and to restore funding for medical research. These are wishlist terms, and at least from where I sit, are likely nothing more than negotiating items Democrats can concede if they obtain their primary goal of extending the ACA subsidies.

For their part, Republicans want a “clean” CR, meaning one that has no other big substantive terms or conditions, identical to the one narrowly passed by the House last week. They claim they are willing to address the ACA subsidies over time, but not under threat of a shutdown and not as part of a CR that buys them just seven weeks.

As a talking point, JD Vance now claims, without any basis, that the Democrats want to give hundreds of billions to “illegal aliens” for their health care. Undocumented immigrants are not eligible for Medicaid subsidies, however, so this is yet one more Vance lie to rile up the MAGA base.

Following the unsuccessful meeting at the White House, Trump demonstrated he was wholly unserious while throwing more chaos logs on the fire. He posted an AI-generated video depicting Hakeem Jeffries as a sombrero-sporting Mexican while a fake Sen. Chuck Schumer says,

“There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Nobody likes Democrats anymore. We have no voters left because of all of our woke, trans bullsh*t. Not even Black people want to vote for us anymore, even Latinos hate us. So we need new voters. And if we give all these illegal aliens free healthcare, we might be able to get them on our side so they can vote for us. They can’t even speak English, so they won’t realize we’re just a bunch of woke pieces of shit, you know? At least for a while, until they learn English and they realize they hate us too.”

Responding to the video, Jeffries stated, “It’s a disgusting video, and we’re going to continue to make clear: bigotry will get you nowhere.”

Why “who is to blame?” is the wrong question

Now that we know why we’re near a shutdown, what it affects, and what the parties want, this gets us back to my original question. So much of the coverage in the media is about who will be blamed if the government shuts down. But is this even the right question to ask if a sizable percentage of voters actually want to shutter the government?

Democrats traditionally oppose government shutdowns because they like the things that government can do. These include everything from food assistance to environmental regulation to investing in and building out our infrastructure.

But for the past few months, many Americans have been very unhappy with what the government has been doing with our tax dollars.

The most visible horror has been the ubiquitous presence of ICE. That agency has sent out roving groups of masked kidnappers across the country to seize mostly non-criminal, hardworking members of our communities, all to fulfill quotas imposed by white nationalist Stephen Miller.

The government is also prosecuting Trump’s political enemies; rendering innocent people to torture prisons in El Salvador; blowing up civilian vessels in international waters and killing all those aboard; imposing outrageous tariffs without notice or common sense; firing career civil servants because of their race or gender; targeting members of the trans community; threatening broadcast networks to force popular anti-Trump comedians off the air…the list goes on.

Small wonder that many Democrats are asking why such a government should be funded at all. Our dollars only seem to make it easier for Trump and the Republican Party to destroy our country and all it stands for.

The most effective guardrail against MAGA Trumpism so far has been our federal court system. And so long as federal judges can continue to be paid during a shutdown, there may be a way for litigants to continue to have their cases heard. In any event, if the court system slows way down, it may actually take far longer for the Trump White House to get before SCOTUS to undo temporary restraining orders or injunctions imposed by the federal district courts, where its record has been abysmal.

I would wager that if Democrats were polled today, the majority would want Schumer and Jeffries to stand up to Trump, hold firm in their demands, and refuse to be complicit in the dismantling of our health care system, not to mention our constitutional order. Rather than “blame” them for the shutdown, most Democrats would cheer, even understanding that with the shutdown will come enormous pain.

That pain may be worth it if the government that we so despise is starved of money through the duration of the shutdown. It could prove satisfying on a deep level to know that ICE officers, who have proven so eager to abuse their authority, would have to do so without pay, at least until DHS is funded again.

Russ Vought has threatened to fire non-essential workers the moment the government shuts down. That’s not a threat that should deter the Democrats. First of all, Vought was planning to do this over time anyway through a slow bleed and has already pushed out a record number of federal employees. And second, if Vought moves ahead with the layoffs, Democrats should respond that the government will not reopen until those workers are rehired.

Instead of asking who will be blamed for a government shutdown, perhaps the better question is “just how shut down can we make it?” Many voters might far prefer a government that can’t function over one that functions as a fascist one.

I’m under no illusions that Democratic leaders will actually adopt this stance. These government officials have spent their whole lives trying to do some good with the powers given them, so Democratic leaders likely do not grasp that they should refuse to play along at all. They will settle for a partial win, and in fairness, that is to be expected.

My point here is that the rules of engagement have actually changed, and this is no longer about blame. This is now about who will prove tougher and more tenacious in the fight ahead. Democrats have told their leaders they are willing to endure hardships in the short term because they understand that if they don’t endure them now, they surely will be worse later. Democrats should proceed with this in mind.

And so far, we are seeing that. It’s the Democrats who are in D.C. today and willing to work, to take votes, and yes, to release the Epstein files. House Republicans have fled the scene. It’s the Democrats who came forward with solutions to spare Americans the horrors of spiking premiums and cuts to Medicaid. The White House offered racist AI slop in response.

If, and likely when, the government shuts down tonight, the road ahead will be tough. But the Democratic base is ready to offer its full support. No more complicity. No more accommodation.

Shut it down and keep it shut down for as long as it takes.

