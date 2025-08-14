The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sam Harnish's avatar
Sam Harnish
19h

We can also back candidates who speak to people across party lines, and I do NOT mean more Centrist candidates! I’m talking about people like Zohran Mamdani who bring out enthusiasm and speak to issues that actually affect people, like affordability and propose actual bread and butter solutions. Finding more people like him will bring voters in such numbers that gerrymandering may not even matter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jerry Tinianow's avatar
Jerry Tinianow
19h

One action we can take right now is to help eligible voters in states that have voter ID laws (some of which have been changed since the last election) to get their needed legal IDs ASAP. I've had a good experience volunteering with VoteRiders, which does this work. Please visit their website, voteriders.org. We need to be doing this work now; we can't wait until a few months before the election to start.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture