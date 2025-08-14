Voters fill out their ballots at a polling station. Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images.

If Donald Trump learned anything from the 2020 presidential election, it was that our democracy is vulnerable and that elections can be undone. You just have to put the right plan and the right people in place. And that, alarmingly, is what he has been doing since taking office for the second time.

There are popular theories flying around the internet about how Trump and Musk colluded using Starlink and hacked voting machines to steal the last election. These conspiracy claims, though impassioned, have no grounding in the data, which show that the election results aligned more or less with exit polls. Last I checked you can’t rig the latter, nor can you hack machines to only change, say, Latino and young male votes while leaving Black and LGBTQ+ support more or less unchanged.

But Trump won’t need to hack machines or switch votes to steal the midterms next year. That’s because he understands how to rig the system in advance, how to suppress voter turnout, how to undermine faith in the results, and how to use the entire power of the federal government to back up bogus claims of election fraud.

Trump won’t have to cancel the elections. He can just force the results he wants—unless we stop him.

Rigging the system

The White House has a plan to rig the system in favor of the GOP in order to preserve a House majority. There’s two prongs to it.

Mid-decade redistricting

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott and GOP legislators have launched a mid-decade redistricting effort, at the express request of the White House, with the stated goal of squeezing five more Republican held House seats out of new congressional maps. Mid-decade redistricting has worked for the GOP in the past; a redrawing of the maps following a change in composition of the North Carolina Supreme Court led to the loss of four Democrat-held House seats in 2024 and with it the congressional House majority.

Recently, Texas House Democrats left the state for the safety of Illinois to deny Gov. Abbott a quorum for this power grab. But it’s unclear whether they can halt the forward progress of the redistricting by successfully running out the clock. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) requested and received the assistance of the FBI, which has reportedly staked out the legislators’ homes. And with fines and pressure mounting, a three month boycott may prove unworkable—though it has bought valuable time for Democrats in other states to prepare their response.

California and other states have threatened their own mid-decade redistricting, promising to wipe out as many Republican House seats as Texas will Democratic ones. Now, in an escalating redistricting war, the White House is urging GOP leaders in other states to enter the fray. And the news isn’t great for Democrats. Per reporting by the Washington Post,

Republicans are eyeing ways to add a dozen or more red House districts across Texas, Florida, Missouri, Ohio and Indiana, despite some legal hurdles and reservations from local Republicans. Democrats are looking to retaliate with five more blue seats in California, and they are exploring other options, including in Maryland and Illinois. They control fewer states than Republicans, however, and they have already maximized their power in others. In some cases, they would have to work around independent commissions set up to prevent gerrymandering.

With the balance of power in the House so narrow, even a few seats shifted toward the GOP through mid-decade redistricting could keep them in power for at least another two years. After all, it’s exactly what happened in 2024.

New or revised census?

The White House apparently isn’t satisfied with congressional redistricting as its sole finger on the scale. Trump has also pressed for a new census, which he claims will correct alleged errors and overcounts in the 2020 census and award more seats to Republican dominated states.

“I have instructed our Department of Commerce to immediately begin work on a new and highly accurate CENSUS based on modern day facts and figures and, importantly, using the results and information gained from the Presidential Election of 2024,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“People who are in our Country illegally WILL NOT BE COUNTED IN THE CENSUS,” he added.

It wasn’t immediately clear from his post whether Trump intended to call for a mid-decade census that only counts U.S. citizens, or whether he was referring to the planned 2030 census.

Either way, his plan would face significant hurdles. The Constitution mandates a national census within every ten years, and only Congress actually has the power to order a new census. Moreover, census data are based on whole populations, not on the number of U.S. citizens. The 14th Amendment expressly states that the count shall be of “the whole number of persons in each State.”

But that didn’t stop Trump ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from introducing legislation for a new, mid-decade census that counts only U.S. citizens for purposes of apportionment.

And it didn’t stop Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida from claiming that Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, whose department oversees the census, had agreed Florida should have been awarded at least two additional seats instead of just one from the 2020 census.

“They said they were going to redo the count in time for 2026,” DeSantis stated. “Now they would have to do that relatively soon, because you need time to draw maps and you need time to get that done. But I think they should award Texas and Florida for sure at least one more seat.”

Congress successfully ordering a new census in time for the 2026 midterms faces both legal and practical problems. But a sycophant like Lutnick could still upend our politics by declaring that both Texas and Florida should have gotten one more seat, forcing Democrats to litigate that issue, possibly up to a corrupt and captive Supreme Court.

Suppressing voter turnout

The GOP isn’t solely relying on redistricting or a new or revised census to help it prevail in 2026. Red states have continued their decades-long quest to suppress voter turnout, especially among racial minorities. But this time, these states have found a new ally: the federal government itself.

As the Brennan Center for Justice noted in its recent report, the GOP plan to suppress votes has four aspects:

attempting to rewrite election rules and usurp local control of election systems;

targeting and harassing election officials;

supporting underminers of election administration; and

altering the federal government’s role from protecting to attacking voting rights.

There’s a lot to say about these, so let’s review just one example from each of these four points.

Rewriting election rules and usurping local control

In March 2025, Trump issued an executive order purporting to expand federal influence over state election systems. There were three parts to this order, the first two of which are already the subject of court challenges:

Voter Registration: Trump directed the Election Assistance Commission (EAC) to require proof of citizenship, such as a passport, when using the federal voter registration form. This mirrored provisions in the SAVE Act that would, if passed, disenfranchise millions of voters whose names do not match their passports or who do not have passports. This is now in litigation.

Voting Equipment: Trump ordered the EAC to revoke its prior certifications of voting machines and then re-certify them under new standards. This would cost states billions to come into compliance, and so that’s unlikely to happen before the election. This gives Trump fodder to claim the states were using “uncertified” machines. And it’s worth noting that in 2020 Trump considered seizing voting machines but was shot down by aides. Yet recently, Homeland Security has requested access to voting equipment in states like Colorado, raising concerns about system integrity and possible mischief by the federal government itself.

Voter Data Collection: The Order instructs the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and Homeland Security to obtain full state voter files and maintenance records, some containing sensitive or restricted information. The DOJ has also already requested such data from multiple states. This is worrisome because already has been quite careless in its handling of sensitive data. And it’s possible such data, if it were in the wrong hands, could be used to spread misinformation or suppress voter turnout.

Targeting or harassing election officials

Trump has set up task forces and special units within the federal government to target election officials and election integrity advocates under the false premise of widespread voter fraud. The people in charge include appointees who affirmatively spread the Big Lie about a stolen 2020 election, including Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel.

In short, the January 6 truther foxes are now in charge of the election henhouses.

These task forces are devoting significant resources to search for non-existent things, such as widespread voter fraud. They also have a mandate to investigate Trump’s perceived adversaries, including prosecutors and investigators who worked on or are tied to Trump’s past legal cases, including around January 6.

This casts a shadow over the work of election officials and lawyers and could subject them to crippling investigations and prosecutions, should the federal government decide that the election integrity advocates are themselves the problem. As we’ve seen with Trump’s attacks upon universities, media companies and law firms, the White House is not above inventing bogus claims in order to crush its opponents into submission. These include launching an investigation into 2020 election officials, such as Chris Krebs, the former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Trump fired Krebs from the first Trump administration for having the courage to declare that the election was in fact free and fair.

Federal pressure could have a chilling effect on the work of state and local election officials, who must now worry not only about false claims of election fraud from their riled up constituents but actual legal battles where they are falsely portrayed as criminals—which also puts their lives and the lives of their families at risk from radical MAGA election deniers. \

Trump’s ultimately goal is to drive out seasoned experts and loyal civil servants from our electoral process and undermine the integrity of the whole system as a consequence.

Supporting the underminers

One of Trump’s first acts as President was to pardon the insurrectionists and rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021 after Trump lost the election. This comprised some 1,500 persons, many of whom were affiliated with dangerous right-wing militias.

This signaled to future possible vigilantes that they can engage in political violence and attempt to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power without suffering any legal consequences. Trump referred often to these criminals as “warriors” and “political prisoners” while the GOP widely honored them. Some have pledged to regroup following their release.

Trump understands that he has a loyal, violent mob that he can call to his aid should he need it. This is on top of the online mob that regularly harasses and intimidates his political opponents and Republicans who do not fall in line.

Altering the government’s role from protecting to attacking voting rights

Under Trump and Bondi, the Justice Department has dropped every voting rights case where it was the plaintiff. It has gutted the Civil Rights Division, and seen the Voting Section go from 30 to just 6 attorneys.

It has turned its attention from protecting voting rights to attempting to force purges of eligible voters in states like North Carolina and California, all while supporting efforts by conservative activists in Oregon and Illinois to purge voter rolls there. It has issued letters to election administrators, including in the three swing states of Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, claiming that they failed to satisfy federal laws around “voter list maintenance.”

The Trump regime has no actual interest in protecting voting rights but every interest in weaponizing the federal government to push for aggressive voter roll purges.

Undermining faith in the results

When it comes to elections, two things are inevitable with Donald Trump.

First, as I discussed above, he will try and rig everything about the election his way.

Second, he will claim that, despite all that, everything somehow is still rigged against him.

If all his and the GOP’s efforts at mid-decade redistricting, census revision and vote suppression fail to result in the Republicans holding the House majority—perhaps because Democrats and independents fed up with these tactics turn out in huge numbers to reject them—that still leaves Trump with his favorite weapon: undermining the results themselves.

Much of what he has done already will help him achieve this. Trump called for a new census not because he thinks he can ram one through in time, but rather to plant the seed that the system was somehow rigged against Republicans to begin with. In fact, partisan gerrymandering has already given the GOP a significant starting advantage on the House map.

As discussed earlier, Trump and the Justice Department have deployed significant federal resources to challenge voter IDs, voter rolls and voting machines and to intimidate and even prosecute election officials. They’ve done that not only to suppress votes but also to telegraph to MAGA voters that the system is somehow stacked against them. But again, and on the contrary, our systems of ID laws, registration hurdles, location and number of precincts, and disenfranchisement of those with felony records all operate to suppress minority turnout. This disadvantages Democrats for more than Republicans.

On top of all these efforts, nothing stops Trump from also declaring that the final results of the 2026 midterm elections are fraudulent. This is especially the case for large blue states like California and New York, where close races might decide control of the House, or in the critical swing states where Democrats control most governors’ mansions and secretary of state offices.

It remains unclear whether Trump could rile up his base enough to reject the House results, especially in an election where Trump is not on the ballot. But any refusal to accept the legitimacy of a new Democratic House majority could lead to obstruction by Trump officials in response to, say, House Committee subpoenas. It could also lead to a denigration of Congress in general—which would greatly serve Trump’s goals in the second half of his term if Democrats are in charge of the House once more.

Deploying the feds behind bogus fraud claims

There’s another threat that runs fairly deep and would be unprecedented, though it was at least attempted once before in 2020. Trump’s loyalists, who now occupy the top positions in Intelligence, Justice and the Pentagon, could take “official” actions on Trump’s behalf to help supercharge bogus claims of a stolen midterm election.

During the 2020 election, Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark drafted an infamous letter—which thankfully was never sent after his higher-ups intervened—that recommended the Georgia legislature go back into session to rescind the results of that state’s election based on ongoing investigations by the Justice Department.

The problem was, there were no active, ongoing investigations by the Justice Department. It had conducted a review and had found no substantial, credible evidence of election fraud in the state. But Trump’s favorite play from his election playbook is to gin up official investigations, which in turn give the impression of significant wrongdoing. He tried this with Ukraine, and it got him impeached the first time. But he isn’t above using his own Justice Department to cast doubts on our entire election through announcements of “investigations.” (This is one very good reason Justice Department investigations are generally not announced or made public.)

While Clark got shut down in 2020, nothing would stop Attorney General Pam Bondi this time around from heading to the lectern, on or even before the election, and announcing that the Justice Department was investigating election irregularities. The regime is already test running this play by having Tulsi Gabbard announce investigations into President Obama and several former officials in his administration, despite the utter lack of any credible evidence against them.

So, can we do anything?

With so many pokers in the election fire, can we really do anything to stop Trump and the GOP from stealing the midterms?

The short answer is yes.

We can head off false claims of election fraud by anticipating them and warning the public well in advance of any such likely behavior. We can remind voters that this is the President who constantly cries “rigged,” and that will help defang his efforts when they inevitably occur. With enough warnings to the public, even Trump may realize that the play won’t work this time.

This underscores how election integrity and the safeguarding of our system is truly a group project involving the whole American public. We can seek to inoculate our body politic against false election claims. We can mobilize to ensure people’s votes are counted by having them check their registration statuses regularly and ensure they haven’t been purged from voter rolls.

Further, we can recognize and exploit the fact that the GOP’s tactics are not only antidemocratic but risky. Gerrymandering a state like Texas to the hilt comes with significant downsides because it assumes the electorate will actually look like it did in the last election. But we’ve already seen that this isn’t the case, at least in nearly every special election held so far this year. Democrats are already significantly overperforming their 2024 numbers. If the Texas GOP plows ahead with its plans, we can target their overconfidence and invest heavily in House races made suddenly vulnerable by overaggressive partisan gerrymandering. (I’m looking at you, swing Latino voters along the Rio Grande.) That could cause the GOP’s whole redistricting project to backfire badly.

And most importantly, we can all inject ourselves more fully into the electoral process. We can volunteer at precincts and as election monitors. We can inform our families, neighbors and communities about how to register and protect our voting rights. We can counter GOP big money donors with an avalanche of small donations. And we can turn out in such overwhelming numbers that no amount of gerrymandering, suppression or voter roll purges can deny the will of the people, and no bogus claims of election fraud can overcome the clear mandate of a mighty Blue Wave in 2026.

We can, and must, do all of this to beat back the threat from Trump and the captive, craven GOP. Trump desperately needs his party to hold the House majority after 2026. It’s the only way he doesn’t face hearings, subpoenas and another impeachment in the second half of his term.

To avoid all this, his plan is to steal the midterm elections, and that operation is already well underway.

To this we can, and must, collectively respond, “Not on our watch.”

