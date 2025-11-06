The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eudoxia's avatar
Eudoxia
2hEdited

what the hell jewish groups or individuals are ever doing aligning themselves with the Heritage Foundation or the right wing is beyond me. Don't they understand the 'us' and 'them' psychology? It doesn't end well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kevin Dale Green's avatar
Kevin Dale Green
1h

The right supports the state of Israel due to Evangelical end-of-times prophecy. There has always been a strong antisemitic current underneath. (see Richard Nixon) The fight here is between those who want to say the quiet part out loud and those who want to keep it quiet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture