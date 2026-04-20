Sultan Shakir, Brian Bond and I attending the PFLAG National’s “Love Takes Pride” event. Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for PFLAG.

Today, I am proud to say that I am 89 years young. In my incredible life, I have experienced some of the best and worst chapters of American history.

As a child, I was raised in a country that incarcerated me as a five-year-old alongside my family and my Japanese American community – simply for being who we are. As an adult, I was honored to be welcomed into the living rooms of Americans nearly every week as Mr. Sulu on Star Trek. I lived in the closet for much of my life, but I also met and married my husband Brad, and I have been proud to be an openly gay advocate with PFLAG National for more than two decades.

That’s why for my birthday, I’m asking you today to give what you can to PFLAG and continue to sustain their work for those who need it all across the country.

Yes! I want to support PFLAG.

Once again, we are experiencing an America that strips people of their identity documents and incarcerates children and families for being who they are. Yet, we are also in a country where millions of people are rising up in protest. And hundreds of thousands are doing so with PFLAG.

People are organizing PFLAG chapters in their communities at faster rates than at any time in the organization’s history.

Companies are shedding their commitments to DEI, but employees are leveraging PFLAG’s Creating Pride in Families resources to maintain their values of inclusion at work. And thousands of everyday people across the country are taking action by Fighting for Our Pride with PFLAG to advocate for LGBTQ+ liberation.

The volume of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in 2026 is mind-boggling. They are meant to divide our communities and ostracize transgender people in particular.

Here are just some of the ways the people of PFLAG are fighting back:

When lawmakers in Georgia introduced 15 anti-LGBTQ+ bills, PFLAG advocates showed up, fought back, and helped defeat every one.

When states like New Hampshire tried to pass a “bathroom ban” in schools and public buildings, PFLAG advocates showed up and made it clear we won’t stand for discrimination, helping secure a governor’s veto for the third year in a row.

When Florida lawmakers moved to expand the state’s 2022 “Don’t Say Gay” law, PFLAG advocates showed up, fought back, and made sure that legislation never saw the light of day.

And the biggest fight is PFLAG v Trump, a nationwide response to the executive order to ban transgender healthcare for youth under 19.

With your donation, you can help PFLAG continue to stand up and fight back against those trying to push our community back into the closet.

Just as PFLAG has shown up for so many, as my birthday wish, please show up and support them today.

All my best,

— George Takei

P.S. If you haven’t had a chance yet, take a look at my interview last month with PFLAG National CEO Brian Bond!