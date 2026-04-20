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Mary Jo Wilkins's avatar
Mary Jo Wilkins
9hEdited

Birthday twins with our youngest .. he is 39 today💝

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Kristen Chambers's avatar
Kristen Chambers
9h

Happy Birthday, Dear George!

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