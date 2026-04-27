Rob Sand. Credit: Rob Sand For Iowa. Dr. Amy Acton. Credit: Instagram/amyactonoh. Sen. Sherrod Brown. Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

In 2024, the state of Florida went for Donald Trump by 13 points. That same year, Trump won Iowa by 13 points and Ohio by 11.

These results were a far cry from 2000, when George W. Bush won Florida by just 537 votes and Gore won Iowa by 0.3%. Or from 2004, when Ohio was the famous tipping point state delivering the presidency to Bush (by 2.1%) and Iowa went for him by just 0.7%.

In fact, between 1996 and 2016, those three states swung back and forth between parties so often that they each ended up voting for the ultimate presidential winner all but once: when Gore barely won Iowa in the closest presidential race in history.

But that all changed in 2020 when, for the first time since 1960, they all went for the ultimate loser in the election. As the nation swung decidedly for Joe Biden, Florida, Ohio and Iowa all went for Donald Trump.

And just as Trump consolidated his own vote share in those states at the presidential level between 2016 and 2024, Republicans did the same at the local and state level. By Election Day 2024, the verdict was in: These were now solid red states.

But as Trumpism begins to crash and burn and as the nation signals a marked shift toward the Democrats, we are starting to see signs that Trump’s—and the Republicans’—hold on these states may be slipping.

In 2026, Democrats could win back the governorships of all three of these states. And in Ohio and Iowa, Democratic Senate pick-ups are becoming more likely every day. What is the root of this swing away from Republicans in these states? And how can Democrats ensure they swing back blue?

Florida

Florida famously became synonymous with “swing state” as a result of the 2000 presidential election. And even though Republicans have held majorities in both chambers of the state legislature since 1996, and Florida hasn’t elected a Democratic Governor outright since 1990, the state largely lived up to that reputation with many very narrow vote margins.

George H. W. Bush won the Florida presidential vote by 1.89% in 1992, Barack Obama by 0.9% in 2012, and Donald Trump by 1.2% in 2016. Similarly, Democratic candidates for Governor came within inches, including in 2010 and 2014 when Republican Rick Scott won by just over 1%, and then in 2018, when Ron DeSantis prevailed in his first Governor’s race by only 0.4%.

But then in 2019, Donald Trump changed his residency from New York City to Palm Beach, Florida, naming his Mar-a-Lago resort his official home. What followed was a distinct shift toward Republicans in Florida, with Trump winning the state by more than 3% in 2020 and Ron DeSantis winning the governorship by more than 19% in 2022, the very same year the Republican majorities in the state legislature became supermajorities. Sealing the deal was Trump’s 13% victory in 2024.