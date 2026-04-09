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Douglas Carlton's avatar
Douglas Carlton
5h

I don’t think he got the five stages quite right.

Blaming Biden

Blaming Obama

Blaming Hillary

Blaming trans people

Blaming immigrants

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David Maceira's avatar
David Maceira
5h

Ultimately the MAGA-donian cultists will reach the redemption phase. And claim they were fooled. Sorry. There's no redemption for you.

You voted for this moron THREE times. And the entire world is paying for it now.

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