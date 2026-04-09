LEFT: Megyn Kelly. Image Credit: YouTube/Megyn Kelly. CENTER: Tucker Carlson. Image Credit: YouTube/Tucker Carlson. RIGHT: Marjorie Taylor Greene. Image Credit: YouTube/KVOA-TV.

CNN’s headline-grabbing analysis of a March NBC poll declared Donald Trump enjoys 100% approval among self-identified MAGA supporters, a finding that was gleefully amplified by Karoline Leavitt and cited by Trump as recently as Sunday.

This evoked Trump’s own famous declaration, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters.”

What Trump essentially admitted with that boast, and what the “100% approval” finding tacitly acknowledges, is that MAGA is and largely has been for years a cult, as even Marjorie Taylor Greene made clear on Alex Jones’ show this week.

And just like every cult, when people leave it, a deprogramming happens. It’s the equivalent of a grieving process over the loss of something vital. We are witnessing MAGA go through grief’s five commonly acknowledged stages, publicly and in real time:

Denial

Anger

Bargaining

Depression

Acceptance

Like Trump himself, that 100% approval headline projects strength while obscuring a profound weakness underneath. As Mediaite highlights, CNN’s analysis left out a key fact: MAGA is shrinking fast. According to NBC’s poll, MAGA identification among registered voters peaked at 36-percent in March 2025. A year later, that’s down to 30%. And with how this war is going, it may be even lower now.

That’s a lot of former MAGA supporters. And if the past few weeks are any indication, from right-wing podcasts to the dregs of the X platform, they are visibly and openly working through the classic stages of grief.

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Denial

The cult-like devotion Trump has inspired among his right-wing base seemed immovable for years. Even after Trump shredded such so-called conservative ideals as “family values” and “fiscal conservatism,” the right stuck with him. And the cult grew.

But even Trump failed to grasp that his MAGA faithful had a limit to their support. There was a red line, which in retrospect appears to have been three core campaign promises from 2024: lowering costs, releasing the Epstein files, and keeping us out of any foreign wars. Thanks to his tariffs, his Epstein files cover-up and now his disastrous war of choice in Iran, Trump has betrayed all three of those promises, and as a result, he has splintered his MAGA coalition, perhaps irrevocably.

As Megyn Kelly observed on Piers Morgan this week,

“We’ve upset the American base. The Trump coalition that got him elected is completely fractured and in smithereens.” “Trump is now underwater, and he wasn’t before, with men, don’t forget the gender divide that happened in 2024. Now he’s underwater with men, including with young men. And young people. The young person coalition that Charlie Kirk delivered to the president is gone, they’ve abandoned Donald Trump.” “The working class, Piers. The latest poll that just came out showed he’s underwater by two points with the working class. That’s been Trump’s base from the beginning. They were the unshakeable coalition that got him elected over and over. And they’re gone. They’re very angry. They care what’s happening in Iowa. not Iran.”

But Kelly isn’t always so clear-eyed about Trump’s betrayal of the base. Even after Trump’s deranged Easter morning Truth Social post in which he warned Iran to “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell,” Kelly went on her podcast on Monday to root the president on.

“Honestly, Trump could drop a nuke and I’d still vote Republican over those people.” “You’re a 5th Avenue voter” “In some ways, I really am.”

Yes, as recently as Monday, Kelly was still in deep denial about Trump, mired in the first stage of MAGA grief. And she is not alone.

Trump’s latest sharp decline in approval has corresponded with broad disapproval of the war in Iran. Yet many of his most hardcore supporters are still insisting everything’s fine.

After Trump doubled down on his threat against Iran on Tuesday, posting that “a whole civilization will die tonight,” Pro-life members of Congress were denying Trump ever said it.

The message from Fox News: Nothing to see here, look at this shiny object over here.

And for indefatigable MAGA influencers who don’t want to see their X payouts slow, Trump is a genius!

It’s a classic case of don’t believe your lyin’ eyes. It used to work for Trump and MAGA media for years. It doesn’t seem to be working anymore.

Anger

The most dramatic turns on Trump have been among former MAGA stalwarts who fancy themselves the “truth tellers.” Now, for the first time, that truth is coming back to bite Trump.

That shift from utter denial to rage was on display this week with Megyn Kelly. A day after declaring that she was totally fine should Trump “drop a nuke” on Iran, she suddenly entered the anger phase with an NSFW rant, responding to his latest threat against Iran.

She began the rant with a deep sigh and ended with an angry “Fucking shut up about that shit!”

Tucker Carlson is increasingly angry, too. He called out Trump’s Easter morning post as not only a “vile” attack on innocent civilians, but on him as a Christian.

“How dare you speak that way to the country on Easter morning. Who do you think you are!?”

His anger reflected that of many everyday MAGA voters, who have been expressing their own rage about what the president they supported for years is now doing. In 2025, the MAGA mantra was, “This is what I voted for.” That has been replaced by, “What the FUCK are we doing!”

Or alternatively, “Go Fuck yourself.”

Bargaining

In the midst of grief, those who have lost something precious often pass through the “bargaining” stage, which is really about trying to regain control by replaying reality. It’s marked by “what if” and “if only” statements that try to place the blame elsewhere, anywhere, that is, but on MAGA’s own shoulders.

The alternate reality du jour is….if only Democrats hadn’t made us vote for Donald Trump three times!

When Pastor Zach Lambert asked Christian followers of his how they can continue to support Trump even now, several responded with the old “lesser of two evils” trope.

Others wouldn’t let MAGA rewrite the past so readily.

Which April Ajoy brutally parodied on TikTok.

One commenter even asked popular TikToker Bryan Andrews,

“Are you saying Kamala Harris was a better option?”

Andrews spoke for all of us by responding:

“Yes, that’s exactly what I’m saying.”

Depression

The fourth stage of grief is depression, marked by a quiet and sad acknowledgement of reality and the magnitude of the loss. For MAGA, that has manifested in a withdrawal from the movement that once defined them.

There are even former MAGA who are not only declaring their exit from the MAGA movement, but calling on Trump to be removed from office.

As Alex Jones, once a diehard Trump supporter, remarkably asked on his show this week,

“How do we 25th Amendment his ass?”

And Marjorie Taylor Greene hasn’t let up since her breakup with Trump.

And yes, even Candace Owens is seeing the world as it really is.

This former MAGA—a self-described “Constitutional Conservative,” “unjabbed” and #2A—is even on board with impeachment #3.

Acceptance

More and more of Trump’s MAGA base appear to be accepting the new reality, in which their hero is the villain they’ve been warning about all this time.

This has entered the public discourse, appearing in a viral SNL skit “MAGA Mom,” in which a three-time Trumper admits to her family the things that have been obvious to them (and us) for years: that Trump’s a liar and is a disaster for our country.

As self-described “Gen-Z Conservative,” who boasts “Christ is King” in her X bio put it,

Dave Hale went even further in his viral X post, giving credit where credit is due.

Greene has perhaps had the most dramatic acceptance arc. For months, she has seen Trump for what he is with respect to all three of his core betrayals. And she has been raising the alarm.

Whether it’s on the high costs of consumer goods and housing…

His cover-up of the Epstein files…

And finally, now on Iran:

Leaving the Cult

Democratic strategist Joshua Doss has a powerful video in which he speaks to Christian MAGA parents about how they can still support a man who betrays every one of the ideals they raised their children with.

From the point of view of their child, he says,

“There’s a tension is between the values you raised me with and the person that you’re choosing to support. And if simply placing these side by side makes it feel like you have to choose one over the other, maybe it’s time for you to ask yourself some tough questions? Why can’t your values and your vote sit next to each other without being in conflict?”

It’s in that tension where the grief of former MAGA now lies. But where will this process lead? Reconciliation?

Just as the children in SNL’s MAGA Mom skit must endure, it can be maddening to see former Trump supporters parrot back the criticisms we’ve expressed about Trump for years. Marjorie Taylor Greene, for example, declaring “there’s serious instability in Trump’s thinking” was quite rich. But despite this, many feel former MAGAs should be given grace and welcomed into the pro-democracy fold.

But no matter where one stands on whether the anti-Trump coalition should extend that grace to former Trump voters, the proof will come on Election Day. The decline in support for Trump across all sectors of the electorate, including self-described MAGA, will meet its true test on that day.

As Megyn Kelly put it to Piers Morgan,

“The question is now, not who has he lost. The question is, who remains? And sure, it’s the diehard, MAGA, Trump can do no wrong. He’s some savant. Whatever he says is right. That’s great, he will always have those people. You can’t win national elections with some fraction of 15% of the electorate.”

And as Kelly surmised, as the right loses power, it might be Trump’s own personal derangement that they will have to reconcile with in the end.

“[Trump] doesn’t care that Republicans are going to lose the midterms. I think he thought that was a foregone conclusion. And I don’t think he cares that JD Vance or Marco Rubio wins the presidency next time around. I think there’s a piece of Trump that would like to say, ‘I’m the only one who could do it. The Republican Party’s nothing without me.’ And the rest of us are going to be around to pick up the pieces.”

And how is Trump handling this mass exodus of some of his most devoted former defenders and supporters? Well, about as well as you’d expect.

On Thursday afternoon, Trump laid into Kelly, Carlson, Jones and Owens, calling them “Nutjobs,” “Troublemakers” and “Losers.”

Throwing them under the bus with a post like this is such a typical response from Trump. And in the past, these former MAGA loyalists would have cheered on such a rant.

Now, it only proves they were right to leave the cult.

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