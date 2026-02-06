U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (R), joined by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.

Democrats Issue Ten Demands For ICE Reforms

On Tuesday, President Trump signed a funding bill into law that temporarily ended the partial government shutdown. That also starts the clock on a two-week period of continued Department of Homeland Security funding, with further funding likely contingent on meeting certain conditions. On Wednesday, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) sent Republicans their list of 10 reform demands for continued funding of DHS. The demands include requiring ICE agents to stop wearing masks, to provide proper ID, to stop racially profiling, to wear body cameras and to obtain proper warrants before making arrests.

The showdown over DHS funding comes as polling shows super-majority support among Americans for basic reforms to ICE procedures. As G Elliott Morris with Strength in Numbers reports after digging into several polls taken in the past month, “92% of registered voters support requiring ICE agents to wear body cameras,” “72% say it is unacceptable to stop people based solely on their appearance,” “65% said deportations should primarily target people with criminal convictions,” and “61% of Americans oppose ICE agents wearing masks during operations.”